Botany Scientifics Releases Sleep Gummy

Botany Scientifics was founded in 2019 by a Vietnam veteran, retired Mary Kay NSD, their son and close friends. This Texas based company is on a mission to take humanity back to soil, plants, and community. They do this through high quality all natural products that are organic, vegan, gluten free, non-gmo and kosher. Botany Scientifics is an industry leader in Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, CBD and Delta 8 products. Their formulator Therese Rizzo, phD, APRN, FNP-BC prides herself in custom formulated cannabinoid products. Together they are committed to serving their community with the best nature has to offer for the human endocannabinoid system. All of their products are used and loved by many people throughout the country and especially in San Antonio. They continue to impress clients with the utmost satisfaction.

CONTACT: 1-888-838-8092

SOURCE Botany Scientifics