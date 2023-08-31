"Botched Labiaplasty-Labia Minora Amputation": "Reviv" a Revolutionary Surgical Breakthrough Offering Women Hope by Creating New Labia Minora from Where None Exist

Reviv

Aug. 31, 2023

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the realm of female genital cosmetic procedures, labiaplasty stands out as one of the most frequently performed surgeries. Many women seek this procedure for various reasons, including functional concerns, cosmetic enhancement, and improved self-concept. However, complications arising from this procedure, including complete labia minora amputation, can have profound physical and psychological effects leaving the patient to feel mutilated. Reviv is a groundbreaking surgical technique offering a dynamic solution to labia minora amputation by creating new labia minora from where none exist!

Dr. Michael Reed, The Cosmetic GYN
Dr. Michael Reed, The Cosmetic GYN

Addressing Complications of Labiaplasty

The linear resection or trim technique, commonly used in labiaplasty, can sometimes lead to unsatisfactory outcomes, such as scalloped edges, painful scars, and even complete labial amputation. These complications can negatively impact a woman's self-esteem, body image, and emotional well-being.

Current Labia Minora Reconstruction Techniques

Traditional methods of labia minora reconstruction after partial or complete amputation involved using techniques like wedge excisions, clitoral hood Island flaps and Y-V advances. These procedures rely heavily on the presence of clitoral hood tissue. Those women that have been amputated and have minimal to no remaining clitoral hood tissue either because this represents their natural anatomy or from previous surgery have no option for reconstruction using traditional methods for labia minora reconstruction. Until now! Reviv is a more flexible and reliable method for labia minora reconstruction, irrespective of the patient's remaining clitoral hood tissue.

Introducing Reviv

Reviv, offers a dynamic solution to labia minora amputation, by creating new labia minora. Unlike traditional methods, this approach does not solely rely on clitoral hood tissue. It provides a versatile and aesthetically pleasing solution for patients who have experienced partial or complete labial amputation due to botched labiaplasty.

The Surgical Process

Reviv begins with making an incision adjacent to the previously amputated labia creating a flap. This flap is further refined and meticulously sutured until the newly fashioned labia minora are created. This procedure ensures a more flexible and dependable method of labia minora reconstruction, regardless of the remaining clitoral hood tissue.

Positive Outcomes and Patient Satisfaction

Results from labia minora reconstruction using Reviv have been overwhelmingly promising. Patients who have undergone this procedure report a remarkable improvement in self-esteem, restored genital self-concept, and a reduction in the emotional and physical scars left behind by their initial botched labiaplasty.

A New Era in Labia Minora Reconstruction

Reviv, has revolutionized the field of labia minora reconstruction. With its versatile and aesthetically pleasing results, it empowers patients to reclaim their confidence, intimate well-being, and overall quality of life. If you or someone you know has faced complications from labiaplasty, Reviv offers an innovative solution to rediscover self-image and embrace authenticity.

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Michael A Reed
4627 Fermi Pl, Suite 110
Davis, CA 95618
www.thecosmeticgyn.com
www.labiaminorareconstruction.com
Office:5307532787
Cell:4026165811
[email protected]

