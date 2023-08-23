BotCon - The Original Transformers Convention Comes to American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BotCon, the premiere, fan-driven, robot-centric convention for toy fanatics, comic enthusiasts, and collectors, arrives August 24-28, 2023 at American Dream, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just a few miles outside New York City.

"We are thrilled to bring BotCon to New Jersey, where Transformers fans can connect, share stories, and enjoy memorabilia and other collectibles. BotCon is a celebration of the Transformers legacy, past and present. It is a convention dedicated to the fandom," remarked Hany Agayby, BotCon showrunner and owner of Agabyss, a toy retailer based in Wisconsin.

Since 1994, BotCon has remained one of the largest exhibitions of Transformers toys, comics, and other collectibles. The event includes a weekend of panels, vendors, cosplay, and exclusives. Celebrity guests include Scott McNeil, Garry Chalk, Susan Blu, Venus Terzo, and many more.

Tickets are on sale at botcon.com with the most up-to-date list of guests, programming, show features, and special events. Daily passes are offered at the door Friday through Sunday. Plus, all kids 12 and under can attend for free. VIP, premium, and weekend packages are available online. For the ultimate BotCon experience, fans can pre-register for a VIP package with special access to the celebrity meet & greet and other exclusive opportunities. Advance ticket holders get early admission.

ABOUT BOTCON

For the past 25 years, BotCon has been revered by fans as the standard for Transformers-related events. The event introduced Transformers collectors of all ages to the world's largest exhibition, with exclusive figures, brand-related special guests, concerts, previews of upcoming toys and products, and the Transformers Hall of Fame. Through the years, Botcon spanned 18 cities, 12 states, and three countries. It has produced over 190 exclusive figures and countless memories for fans worldwide. Visit botcon.com for more details.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

For more information on American Dream, visit www.americandream.com

