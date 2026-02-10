BotGauge AI Raises $2 Million Led by Surface Ventures to Deliver Autonomous QA at Engineering Speed

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BotGauge AI, a US-headquartered Autonomous Quality-Assurance-as-a-Solution startup that owns software quality outcomes rather than selling tools, has raised $2 million in funding led by Surface Ventures (New York), with participation from IA Seed Ventures (Berkeley) and Saka Ventures (New York).

The company will use the capital to expand R&D, strengthen its autonomous agents, and scale across the US and other key markets.

(L-R) Cofounders Vivek Nair, Pramin Pradeep, Naresh Kumar Rajendran, and Sreepad Krishnan Mavila

AI-native development has accelerated software velocity, with code generated, iterated, and deployed at unprecedented speed. However, quality systems have not kept pace, creating a risk gap leading to production defects and higher post-release costs. Closing this gap requires QA to become autonomous and self-scaling, operating at the same speed as modern software development.

BotGauge AI is a managed Autonomous QA partner that takes ownership of software quality outcomes. Built on AI-powered agentic testing, its AI QA agents identify testing needs, generate and maintain comprehensive coverage, and execute tests at scale across the QA lifecycle, with validation from in-house QA domain experts. This enables engineering teams to focus on building and fixing defects while BotGauge owns quality execution, coverage, and release reliability.

BotGauge AI was founded by Pramin Pradeep, Naresh Kumar Rajendran, Vivek Nair, and Sreepad Krishnan Mavila, who bring over a decade of experience in AI-driven test automation and enterprise QA transformation. Their combined deep engineering expertise, interdisciplinary problem-solving, and product-first execution reimagine QA as core infrastructure for modern software development.

Speaking on the fundraise, Pramin Pradeep, Co-founder & CEO of BotGauge AI, said:

"We're entering an era where AI redefines reliable, high-velocity software engineering. The real bottleneck today isn't coding, it's outdated QA that forces teams to trade speed for quality. Our autonomous agents own the quality lifecycle, test discovery, generation, maintenance, and execution, freeing engineers and experts to focus on innovation and customer impact. This funding accelerates our vision: making autonomous QA the unbreakable foundation for ambitious software organizations."

A significant portion of the funding will support hiring across engineering, product, and AI to advance BotGauge from early adoption to an enterprise-ready, production-scale autonomous QA solution.

Commenting on the investment, Gyan Kapur, Co-Managing Partner at Surface Ventures, said, "Building autonomous QA for a diverse customer base requires solving complex organizational and technical problems. The BotGauge AI team has the background, intellect, and discipline to solve these problems over time. As a result, we are excited to partner with BotGauge AI as they redefine QA."

Early deployments with customers including Sully.AI, OroLabs, Kitsa, and Ripple show 80% faster testing coverage, ~75% reduction in production bugs, and release cycles shortened by up to 50% without expanding QA teams.

Over the next 12–24 months, BotGauge AI plans to deepen engineering capabilities and expand adoption among mid-market and high-growth software companies globally. Long term, it aims to establish autonomous quality assurance as a foundational layer of modern software development, enabling faster releases with reliability and production confidence at scale.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890728/Botgauge_Cofounders.jpg

SOURCE Botgauge AI Private Limited