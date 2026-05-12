Both Teams at Super Bowl LV Were Dayforce Customers - DLH.io Built the Dashboard That Shows Tom Brady Made $400k Per Minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2021, during Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs took the field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won, 31–9, in what became one of the most record-breaking championships in NFL history.

What made this game uniquely relevant to every HR and data leader reading this is the fact that both teams on that field were Dayforce customers.

Super Bowl LV Main Dashboard Super Bowl LV Dashboard Stats

DLH.io saw that story and asked a simple question: what would their Dayforce HCM data look like, for that event, if unified and analyzed, inside a modern data warehouse, if modeled by an expert data architect team with years of Dayforce and Data Engineering experience? The answer is now live at dlh.io/demo/super-bowl-lv for all to see.

Conceptually, players like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are just employees that punch in and out, and get a paystub from payroll like everyone else - and their time, job description, and wages are tracked just like any other employee's at their NFL franchise.

The Buccaneers have used Dayforce for years to manage HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce operations across 850+ full-time and seasonal employees. The Kansas City Chiefs rely on the platform for compliant payroll and workforce management. Two franchises. One HCM platform. One championship game.

The DLH.io Super Bowl LV Demo Dashboard is an interactive, publicly accessible analytics environment built to demonstrate the exact type of HCM and operational reporting that becomes possible when Dayforce data flows — automatically and continuously — into a modern data warehouse through DLH.io.

The dashboard is modeled on real-world workforce and compensation logic. Visitors can explore:

Per-Player Earnings by Position — A breakdown of what the top active roster players across both teams effectively earned during the duration of Super Bowl LV.

A breakdown of what the top active roster players across both teams effectively earned during the duration of Super Bowl LV. Compensation by Job Classification — Just as Dayforce stores job title, pay rate, etc. it shows how position group (skill player vs. lineman vs. specialist) correlates with labor costs.

Just as Dayforce stores job title, pay rate, etc. it shows how position group (skill player vs. lineman vs. specialist) correlates with labor costs. Stadium POS Revenue Analytics — This cross-functional view (labor cost on one side, event revenue on the other) is precisely the kind of executive reporting DLH.io enables.

This cross-functional view (labor cost on one side, event revenue on the other) is precisely the kind of executive reporting DLH.io enables. Executive Event Cost Overview — A summary view of unified event P&L (total payroll cost vs. revenue generated) data from disparate systems automated in minutes with DLH.io.

"The Super Bowl LV dashboard demo exists because Dayforce customers ask the question, 'what can we do with our data once it's completely accessible?' The Super Bowl LV dashboard answers the question in an entertaining way. Most business leaders fail to understand the path to amalgamating data to improve their business decision making abilities. Real business leaders get it, but often technology, architecture, resources, or lack thereof, gets in their way. That's where DLH.io comes in to remove those blockers and deliver the art of the possible."

— Christian Screen, DLH.io Founder

About DLH.io

DLH.io is an enterprise data integration and labor/sales forecasting platform purpose-built for all enterprise organizations and specializing in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality, and HCM/Payroll operations. The platform automates and unifies data from business operational systems — including Dayforce, Oracle, Microsoft, and dozens of other popular software platforms — into a single source of truth for reporting, data warehousing, and AI use cases. DLH.io supports its customers with data, AI, and cloud analytics software, support, and services.

MEDIA CONTACT

DLH.io Communications

Phone: 888-396-2465

Contact: datalakehouse.io/contact

Demo: datalakehouse.io/demo/super-bowl-lv

Case Studies: datalakehouse.io/case-studies

LEGAL NOTICES

Dayforce® is a registered trademark of Dayforce, Inc. (formerly Ceridian HCM, Inc.). DLH.io is an independent software vendor and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or in a formal commercial partnership with Dayforce, Inc. References to Dayforce in this release describe software interoperability and the DLH.io Dayforce connector product only. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' use of Dayforce since 2019 is publicly documented in Dayforce's own press release (April 2025). The Kansas City Chiefs' Dayforce relationship is documented via the official partnership announcement on chiefs.com. DLH.io makes no claim of endorsement from either organization.

Super Bowl®, Super Bowl LV®, NFL®, and Vince Lombardi Trophy® are registered trademarks of the National Football League. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers® and Kansas City Chiefs® names and related marks are the property of their respective NFL franchises. DLH.io is not affiliated with the NFL or any of its member clubs. The Super Bowl LV Analytics Demo Dashboard uses illustrative, simulated workforce data modeled from publicly available salary and roster information. It does not represent actual employee payroll records, official NFL data, or proprietary information from any third party.

SOURCE DLH.io