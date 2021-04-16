Both Titan America Cement Plants Earn 'Energy Stars' and ISO 50001 Certifications

NORFOLK, Va., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America, LLC's two plants, Titan Florida's Pennsuco Plant (PNS) and Roanoke Cement's Troutville Plant (RCC), have each been awarded an ENERGY STAR® by the EPA in March. Titan's RCC and PNS plants have been honored consistently by the EPA – RCC for the 14th straight year and PNS for 13 years. The ENERGY STAR industrial program provides industry-specific energy benchmarking tools for participants. The ISO 50001 certifications for both plants – PNS (2020) and RCC (2018) are unique to U.S. cement manufacturing.

The EPA's ENERGY STAR certifies achievement of an actual level of energy performance. RCC and PNS have long presented their energy data for assessment through the ENERGY STAR process, and both utilized the EPA tools for measurement and to record continuous improvement. The experience of year-after-year measurable ENERGY STAR progress led to the achievement of dual ISO 50001 certifications of the plants' energy management systems. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, ISO 50001 is an Energy Management System standard that is established as a voluntary program of best practices in continuous energy improvement.

"From 2009 forward, we have gone "all in" with an energy management focus which we are proud to report has resulted in these terrific distinctions," says Zaklina Stamboliska, Vice President of Cement Manufacturing. "The successive ENERGY STAR wins and ISO 50001 certifications – the only cement company so recognized – are extremely gratifying. Titan wants to continue to lead in this important area."

ENERGY STAR provides manufacturers with resources for improving the energy performance of manufacturing plants. Plants use ENERGY STAR energy performance indicators (EPIs) to assess how their energy use compares to plants with similar operating characteristics. Plants with a verified energy performance score of 75 out of 100 or higher are eligible for ENERGY STAR certification, meaning that they perform better than 75 percent of plants within their industry. ENERGY STAR certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors, from cement, steel, and glass to commercial bakeries.

"These forward-looking businesses have demonstrated that economic development and job creation go hand-in-hand with environmental progress," said EPA Administrator, Michael S. Regan. "The transition to a clean energy economy is happening now, as partnerships like ENERGY STAR encourage companies to go the extra mile, bringing innovation, cost-savings and pollution reductions in return."

In its March 18, 2021 press release, the EPA also highlights, "Energy efficiency is an important decarbonization strategy for the industrial sector, which emits nearly a third of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions. To make the crucial reductions in industrial greenhouse gas emissions necessary—and enable a transition to a clean energy economy—manufacturing plants must significantly increase the energy efficiency of their operations."

"More and more of our constituents – customers, government and shareowners – look critically to the important environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices like overall energy efficiency," says

George Pantazopoulos, Senior Vice President of Cement Operations and Corporate Engineering. "The directive to achieve excellence in these areas comes from the highest levels in our organization." Titan America is aligned with the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has set its own sustainability targets most relevant to its business. These include a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We will not rest on our laurels," says Chris Bayne, Corporate Energy Manager, who led the ISO 50001 and ENERGY STAR projects. "The focus going forward will be on the important innovation at the finish mills and pyro processes, which account for 70 percent of the electricity used and 99 percent of the thermal energy."

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including about 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

About ISO

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 161 national standards specialists. ISO brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

About the Plants

RCC and PNS are subsidiaries of Titan America, LLC (http://www.titanamerica.com), a leading heavy building materials producer in the eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its products include cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and fly ash beneficiation. Its parent company, Titan Cement International, S.A., (www.titan-cement.com), headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a participant of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, based on companies' commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to support the UN goals.

CONTACT: Mary Beth Kramer

Kramer Consulting

(215) 431-3946

SOURCE Titan America, LLC