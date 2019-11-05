Botify Named "Innovative Marketing Technology" Winner by Fast-Track & Dentsu, Inc. to Support the Growth of Brands in Japan

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-Track, accelerator of European startups in the Asia-Pacific region, and Dentsu. Inc, the leading communications group in Japan, have chosen Botify as the winner of their Innovative Marketing Technology award to help drive the development and growth of Dentsu Inc.'s clients and partners through the Dentsu Innovation Initiative (DII).

After several months in search of the best French startups in the fields of Data, EduTech, Content Marketing, e-Commerce, and Blockchain, Fast-Track and Dentsu Inc. chose Botify as the recipient of a $30,000+ grant to facilitate the utilization of its enterprise search engine optimization platform for large brands in Japan.

Botify works with 500+ brands and agencies in North America, South America, and Europe to help them drive the greatest return from the organic search channel. By applying Botify's unique methodology and innovative technology, these companies are seeing greater returns on their marketing investment and faster overall growth.

"We are three years into our US launch and seven years from the launch of Botify in France and greater Europe. To be given an opportunity to expand into the Asia-Pacific market, with one of the most influential media and marketing agencies in the world, is truly amazing. We are so thrilled that Fast-Track and Dentsu, Inc. have recognized Botify with this honor," said Adrien Ménard, CEO of Botify.

"We cannot wait to start working with Botify," said Keigo Aoki, General Manager at Dentsu Innovation Initiative. "Japan is a land of innovation and technology and we are constantly looking for the most promising solutions for our customers and partners. Today, thanks to Fast-Track, France is once again demonstrating its full potential and know-how through innovative companies."

"This is an excellent way for Botify to take a measured approach to a demanding market before opening up to other APAC countries," said Alexandre Olmedo, Managing Partner and co-founder of Fast-Track. "We are certain Adrien and his team will make the most of this unique opportunity."

About Botify

Founded in 2012, Botify created the new standard methodology and platform to drive transparency and simplicity for modern enterprise SEO.

Today, Botify is used by many of the world's largest enterprises to drive sustainable and profitable outcomes from the organic search channel.

Botify works with more than 500 companies across industries including e-commerce (Jet.com, Macy's, Farfetch), e-travel (Expedia, TUI), media (Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Refinery29), marketplace (eBay, RetailMeNot, Monster), and digital agencies (Merkle, iProspect, GroupM).

Botify is a fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $27M in funding and offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, and London.

SOURCE Botify

Related Links

https://www.botify.com/

