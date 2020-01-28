Botify Unveils New Identity, Logo, and Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Botify, the leading enterprise SEO platform , today announces its new brand platform, including a new visual identity represented in its redesigned logo and website.

With the launch of the new website and brand identity, Botify is focused on helping CMOs, heads of e-commerce, and other executive decision-makers understand the power of the organic search channel to unlock the hidden potential of their biggest digital asset - their website - and drive sustainable and profitable revenue.

"CMOs are sitting on a wealth of untapped revenue and ROI from their websites because nearly half of their pages are not being found by search engines," said Adrien Menard, co-founder and CEO of Botify. "A new, modern approach to organic search is the key to unlocking this potential."

With the level of investment that large brands put into their websites, and into content creation, treating SEO as a set-it-and-forget-it tactic can be quite damaging. On the contrary, those brands that invest in organic search are reaping the benefits: a much higher ROI on existing investments; a long-term revenue strategy; improved brand awareness; and a better customer experience.

Unlike other tools on the market that focus on keywords and links, or can't support enterprise sites at scale, Botify approaches SEO with a proprietary full-funnel methodology and enterprise-grade platform. As such, Botify customers have the most comprehensive view of their website - from how users and search engines see their site to what keywords are actually converting.

And, with this month's official market release of ActionBoard - its new, prescriptive insights tool for prioritizing SEO actions - the company has made further strides to support SEOs as they look to increase the impact of this channel on their company's entire digital strategy.

"We work with some of the best and brightest SEOs, who work for some of the most notable enterprise brands in the world," said Rachel Meranus, CMO of Botify. "Our new brand platform is as much about elevating the impact they have as it is about driving a bigger conversation around the power of organic search. As a stand-alone strategy, SEO is the most profitable channel available to marketers, but when it's treated as part of an overarching digital strategy, all channels improve, and the customer journey becomes less fragmented. It's time for CMOs to pay attention!"

New Logo and Identity

The new Botify logo and brand, designed by Omobono , subtly incorporates the universal symbol for search within its logo which is a play on search itself, as well as Botify's commitment to help SEOs find high-impact opportunities in their data to unlock the full value of their websites.. The logo is a new shade of purple; the color a link changes to when clicked. The new look and feel is sophisticated, clean, and simple and is strongly distinguished from the rest of the SEO industry.

New Website

Botify worked with Gosling Media to transform its website into a hub of easy-to-navigate, trusted resources for SEOs and the brands they work for. The new "Solutions" section addresses how Botify meets the needs of specific verticals (e-commerce, publisher, classifieds, and travel) and job functions (technical SEO, content teams, and executives). The company also revamped its blog to make it easier to search by interest, updated its "Resource Center," and added "Trust Your SEO," a new section where readers can hear from their marketing peers.

ActionBoard

ActionBoard, powered by Botify Intelligence, works by analyzing the thousands of metrics about a website (from its server log files to its crawl, keywords, and conversion data, etc.) to identify and prioritize the most important actions to take. Botify's system processes thousands of "it depends" scenarios to ensure it has prioritized what actions to take based specifically on a company's data.

About Botify

Founded in 2012, Botify built the interface and methodology that automatically connects enterprise websites with all the major search engines to drive sustainable and profitable results from the organic search channel.

Botify's unified data model, prescriptive insights, and automated processes are used by hundreds of the world's largest enterprises spanning industries including e-commerce (REI, Macy's, Farfetch), e-travel (Expedia, TUI), media (Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Refinery29), marketplace/classifieds (eBay, RetailMeNot, Monster), and digital agencies (Merkle, iProspect, GroupM).

A fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $27M in funding, Botify has offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, and London. For more information on Botify, visit www.botify.com .

