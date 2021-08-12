Botkeeper Announces SOC 2 - Type 2 Audit Attestation by an Independent CPA Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper, a leading machine learning and artificial intelligence accounting solution, announced today that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit addressing security, confidentiality, and availability. SOC 2 compliance is based on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) AICPA's Trust Services Criteria (TSC). SOC 2 audit reports are rigorous. Service Organizations are able to select one or more TSC to include within a SOC 2 report, with Security being required to be included as one of the TSC.

The audit was conducted by Withum, a licensed CPA firm who provides a full range of SOC Audit Report Services. SOC audits provide organizations with valuable information that users need to assess the risks associated with their financial and operational access to systems and data. The information included in a SOC report is utilized to both establish trust and provide transparency to users of the report, clients, and auditors.

Botkeeper is committed to creating the most reliable and secure solution possible for its accounting firm clients.

The attestation comes just a year after Botkeeper received its SOC 2 Type 1 attestation in July 2020. Then, Botkeeper was one of the first automated accounting solutions to obtain its SOC 2 Type 1 audit, and now with its SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, Botkeeper further widens the gap between itself and other automated accounting solutions.

"Confidentiality and security are top priorities for Botkeeper, and we believe in letting our actions speak for us," said Botkeeper CEO, Enrico Palmerino. "We're pleased to have obtained our SOC 2 Type 2 audit report less than a year after getting our SOC 2 Type 1. And we're excited to bring that same level of commitment to high-quality service to accounting firms of all sizes, anywhere in the country."

Botkeeper is committed to creating the most reliable and secure solution possible for its hundreds of accounting firm clients, and the company maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies with this announcement. The official audit report provides a thorough review of the Botkeeper accounting and bookkeeping software system, including suitability of design and operating effectiveness of controls through achievement of the Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, and confidentiality.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here!

