Botkeeper Joins the BDO Alliance USA Business Resource Network to Offer A Bookkeeping Automation Solution to Members

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper, the market leader in human-assisted AI-powered bookkeeping, today announced they are now providing services to independent members of the BDO Alliance USA, as part of its Vendor Marketing Program. The BDO Alliance USA is one of the largest associations of independent accounting and consulting firms in the country.

The opportunity to connect and collaborate with the BDO Alliance team, other BRN members and Accounting Firms will further drive the adoption of technology in the accounting space, and will present firms with a streamlined solution that empowers them to take on more clients and scale.

Deneen Dias, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Botkeeper relayed, "We are excited to join the BDO Alliance community. We look forward to assisting firms through providing thought leadership to expand their knowledge of the possibilities of AI and ML technology transformation. In turn, scaling to become more advisory through building capacity and freeing up time."

"Botkeeper's inclusion in the Vendor Marketing Program is part of our objective of offering our Alliance members a greater competitive advantage by giving them the ability to leverage additional value-added resources," said Rob Merl, Practice Leader for the BDO Alliance USA's Business Resource Network. "We strive to establish relationships with product and service providers that can offer the kind of forward-looking capabilities that our Alliance members and their clients need."

The pace continues as cloud-based and technology-powered solutions are adopted throughout the accounting profession. Botkeeper has recognized the massive opportunity to help accounting firms navigate and meet the demands of their clients' ongoing bookkeeping needs through an AI-human hybrid bookkeeping solution. Incorporating collaborative machine learning models that work closely with the human accountants, the Botkeeper team improves bookkeeping productivity and efficiency – consistently doubling or tripling productivity and increasing margins with near-100% accuracy, while also enabling CPAs to save 30% or more in operating expenses.

About BDO Alliance

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, to expand services to clients without jeopardizing our existing relationships or our autonomy. Participants in its Vendor Marketing Program includes non-member firms that serve as vendors providing additional products and services to member firms and their clients. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here !

