Botkeeper Named Winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Botkeeper a winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards in two categories: Information Technology Cloud/SaaS and Artificial Intelligence. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.

Botkeeper recognized for disruptive technologies and innovative solutions transforming the accounting profession. Tweet this 2021 Globee Award Silver Winner Disruptor Awards 2021 Globee Awards Bronze Winner Disruptor Awards

"Botkeeper is honored to have won the 2021 Disruptor Company Globee Award in two areas: Information Technology Cloud/SaaS (Silver), and Artificial Intelligence (Bronze). Our recognition in these two categories speaks to the AI / ML technology we bring to the accounting profession to improve firm processes. It also speaks to the quality and dedication of our Botkeeper team, and the accounting community that supports us. As they say it takes a village to move a mountain and we couldn't get here without the communal support of the profession. For Botkeeper, disruption is the enablement and democratized access to advanced technologies for the industry as a whole and the skilled professionals we are empowering and elevating," said Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper.

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

"Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving.," said San Madan, Co-President of Globee Awards. "Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs."

Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.

To be eligible to participate, a business must be a privately owned company that's operating for profit, must be independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world.

Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for the biggest pain points customers experience.

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners/

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here !

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contact:

Della Copp

[email protected]

179 South St., Fl 2

Boston, MA

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

SOURCE Botkeeper

Related Links

botkeeper.com

