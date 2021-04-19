Botkeeper Recognized as One of The Financial Times List of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021

BOSTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper, the leading machine learning-powered bookkeeping solution purpose-built for accounting firms, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times (FT) and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The FT list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies comprises the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. A total of 500 companies are featured on the list released online April 13, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the FT website.

Botkeeper's ranking at number 117 on the list was determined through a complex analysis that evaluated year-over-year revenue growth. From 2016 to 2019, Botkeeper grew 560% in revenue.

"Botkeeper is ecstatic to be recognized in The Financial Times' inaugural list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021," said Botkeeper CEO and Co-Founder Enrico Palmerino. "The entire team has worked tremendously hard to drive growth for Botkeeper and for our Accounting Partner clients and inclusion on this list is a testament to their efforts. And if 117 is where we landed for growth through 2019, can't wait to see where we are ranked after 2020 and our already rocking 2021!"

Botkeeper is the only automated accounting solution to be recognized on the list.

The complete list of The America Fastest Growing Companies 2021 can be found here .

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides Accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love.

