BOTMAKER FUELS U.S. EXPANSION WITH STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

Christian Martinez Joins as US Country Director to Drive Growth and Innovation in AI-Powered Conversational Solutions

MIAMI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Botmaker, the leading chatbot platform with generative AI, announced today the addition of Christian Martinez to its leadership team. As Country Director and Head of Sales in the U.S., Martinez brings a wealth of experience in technology, sales and partnerships to Botmaker's expansion in North America.

Botmaker, having established itself in the enterprise market across Latin America is now growing its presence in the U.S. market, with Christian leading operations from its hub in Miami, Florida. This strategic decision underscores Botmaker's global footprint, with clients in 65 countries. Prior to joining Botmaker, Martinez held several senior leadership roles, including serving as Southeast Regional President for Compass, where he led initiatives to modernize real estate; as well as Mexico Country Director and Head of Multicultural Sales for Facebook.

"Christian's track record of success at large enterprise tech companies, as well as startups, make him the ideal candidate to guide our ambitious growth plans," said Ale Zuzenberg Co-Founder and CEO of Botmaker. "We look forward to working closely with him to service our clients in the U.S. and bring our platform to thousands of businesses."

As US Country Director of Botmaker, Martinez will oversee all operations and sales initiatives, driving the company's mission to deliver generative AI solutions for large and mid-size enterprises. Botmaker specializes in AI for sales, marketing and human resources.

Botmaker's Key Focus Areas include:

Conversational Commerce: marketing and sales of products and services using chatbots on conversational channels. Customer Service Automation: streamlining operations with AI to provide quick and effective responses. Enterprise Solutions: automation of internal processes and communications for businesses, improving efficiency and employee engagement.

Botmaker's omni channel platform supports a wide range of conversational chat platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Messengers, Apple Business Messages, Google Business Messenger, SMS, email, Telegram, and phone and voice chat. This versatility allows businesses to engage with customers on their preferred communication channels.

Martinez brings extensive experience in traditional, digital, programmatic, mobile, and eCommerce, uniquely positioning him to drive Botmaker's expansion. "We've barely scratched the surface of potential for AI conversational solutions, and I believe the future of ecommerce will be driven by our technologies," said Martinez. "I'm thrilled to be joining Ale and his team to help businesses achieve new levels of success."

For more information about Botmaker and its AI chatbot solutions, visit www.botmaker.com .

About Botmaker

Botmaker is a global technology leader in AI chatbot development, providing advanced conversational solutions for businesses worldwide. The platform supports a wide range of communication channels for customer interactions. Botmaker is a pioneer in using Generative AI to enhance the customer service experience. Botmaker is present in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the US with clients in 65 countries in partnership with big techs including Apple, Google and Meta. For more information about Botmaker, visit www.botmaker.com.

