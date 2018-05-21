Botnet Detection 2018: Global Market Forecasts to 2023 with Analysis on Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

The botnet detection market is expected to grow from USD 203.2 Million in 2018 to USD 1,191.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.4% during the forecast period. The major drivers of the market include an increasing need for security against bad bot traffic, growing number of smartphone users, and increasing adoption of APTs.



Botnet detection is a standalone machine learning and fingerprinting technology-based security solution that detects and mitigates bad bots before harming websites, mobile apps, or APIs of an enterprise. The major forms of attacks that are carried out through bots include web scraping, application Denial of Service (DoS), skewed analytics, account takeover, form spam, gift card cracking, ad fraud, and payment fraud. The solution segment is expected to dominate the botnet detection market in terms of its contribution to the overall market shares. As the sophistication level of bot-attacks is increasing, organizations are deploying botnet detection solutions to mitigate against advanced persistent bots.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The botnet detection market by services has been segmented into professional and managed services. The professional services segment has been further segmented into training services, support services, and consulting services. The demand for services is directly related to the adoption level botnet detection solutions among organizations. The adoption of botnet detection solution is increasing to secure websites, mobile apps, and APIs.



Cloud-based deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than on-premises deployment mode during the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and improved IT security. The demand for cloud-based botnet detection solutions is rapidly increasing, as the central delivery model meets the IT security needs. As more applications are deployed over the cloud, there is a shift from traditional on-premises botnet detection solutions to cloud-based botnet detection solutions across large enterprises and SMEs.



The botnet detection market by organization size is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. Among these, the SMEs segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. With an increased adoption of BYOD and web and mobile-based applications for business operations, SMEs are deploying botnet detection solutions to prevent any form of bot attacks.



Botnet detection solution and services have been adopted by various industry verticals, including retail and eCommerce, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, and others (education, auction sites, real estate, and energy and utilities). The media and entertainment industry vertical is expected to be fastest growing. This growth in the media and entertainment vertical can be attributed to the increasing bot attacks through ad frauds.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Botnet Detection Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2018-2023

4.3 Market By Service, 2018-2023

4.4 Market By Application Area, 2018-2023

4.5 Market By Deployment Mode, 2018-2023

4.6 Market By Organization Size, 2018-2023

4.7 Market By Industry Vertical, 2018-2023

4.8 Market By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Major Types of BOT Attacks

5.2.1 AD Fraud

5.2.2 Credit Card Fraud

5.2.3 Application Denial of Service

5.2.4 Account Takeover

5.2.5 Content Scraping

5.2.6 Account Creation

5.2.7 Gift Card Balance Checking

5.2.8 Denial of Inventory

5.2.9 Skewed Analytics

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Need for Security Against Increasing BOT Traffic

5.3.1.2 Rise in the Number of Smartphone Users

5.3.1.3 Increasing Usage of APIs By Online Businesses

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Use of Traditional BOT Protection Methods, Such as Captcha Or Create Account

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Shift of Traffic From Web to Mobile

5.3.3.2 Integration With WAF

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Low Awareness of BOT Problems Among Online Business Owners

5.4 Standards and Regulations

5.4.1 Open Web Application Security Project

5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation



6 Botnet Detection Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standalone Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training Services

6.3.1.2 Support Services

6.3.1.3 Consulting Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Botnet Detection Market, By Application Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Website Security

7.3 Mobile App Security

7.4 Application Programing Interface Security



8 Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Botnet Detection Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail and Ecommerce

10.3 Media and Entertainment

10.4 Travel and Hospitality

10.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.6 IT and Telecom

10.7 Government and Defense

10.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.9 Others



11 Botnet Detection Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 India

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.3.2 New Product Launches

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3.4 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Akamai Technologies

13.2 Imperva

13.3 Distil Networks

13.4 Perimeterx

13.5 Instart Logic

13.6 Intechnica

13.7 Zenedge (Oracle)

13.8 White OPS

13.9 Shieldsquare

13.10 Kasada

13.11 Reblaze

13.12 Infisecure

13.13 Unbotify

13.14 Digital Hands

13.15 Integral AD Science

13.16 Shape Security

13.17 Unfraud

13.18 Pixalate

13.19 Appsflyer

13.20 Variti

13.21 Mfilterit

13.22 Criticalblue

13.23 Datadome

13.24 Stealth Security

13.25 White Diagnostic



