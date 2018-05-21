Botnet Detection 2018: Global Market Forecasts to 2023 with Analysis on Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Botnet Detection Market by Component (Standalone Solution, Service), Application Area (Website Security, Mobile App Security, API Security), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size, Industry Vertical & Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The botnet detection market is expected to grow from USD 203.2 Million in 2018 to USD 1,191.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.4% during the forecast period. The major drivers of the market include an increasing need for security against bad bot traffic, growing number of smartphone users, and increasing adoption of APTs.
Botnet detection is a standalone machine learning and fingerprinting technology-based security solution that detects and mitigates bad bots before harming websites, mobile apps, or APIs of an enterprise. The major forms of attacks that are carried out through bots include web scraping, application Denial of Service (DoS), skewed analytics, account takeover, form spam, gift card cracking, ad fraud, and payment fraud. The solution segment is expected to dominate the botnet detection market in terms of its contribution to the overall market shares. As the sophistication level of bot-attacks is increasing, organizations are deploying botnet detection solutions to mitigate against advanced persistent bots.
The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The botnet detection market by services has been segmented into professional and managed services. The professional services segment has been further segmented into training services, support services, and consulting services. The demand for services is directly related to the adoption level botnet detection solutions among organizations. The adoption of botnet detection solution is increasing to secure websites, mobile apps, and APIs.
Cloud-based deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than on-premises deployment mode during the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and improved IT security. The demand for cloud-based botnet detection solutions is rapidly increasing, as the central delivery model meets the IT security needs. As more applications are deployed over the cloud, there is a shift from traditional on-premises botnet detection solutions to cloud-based botnet detection solutions across large enterprises and SMEs.
The botnet detection market by organization size is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. Among these, the SMEs segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. With an increased adoption of BYOD and web and mobile-based applications for business operations, SMEs are deploying botnet detection solutions to prevent any form of bot attacks.
Botnet detection solution and services have been adopted by various industry verticals, including retail and eCommerce, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, and others (education, auction sites, real estate, and energy and utilities). The media and entertainment industry vertical is expected to be fastest growing. This growth in the media and entertainment vertical can be attributed to the increasing bot attacks through ad frauds.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions and Limitations
2.3.1 Assumptions
2.3.2 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Botnet Detection Market
4.2 Market By Component, 2018-2023
4.3 Market By Service, 2018-2023
4.4 Market By Application Area, 2018-2023
4.5 Market By Deployment Mode, 2018-2023
4.6 Market By Organization Size, 2018-2023
4.7 Market By Industry Vertical, 2018-2023
4.8 Market By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Major Types of BOT Attacks
5.2.1 AD Fraud
5.2.2 Credit Card Fraud
5.2.3 Application Denial of Service
5.2.4 Account Takeover
5.2.5 Content Scraping
5.2.6 Account Creation
5.2.7 Gift Card Balance Checking
5.2.8 Denial of Inventory
5.2.9 Skewed Analytics
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Need for Security Against Increasing BOT Traffic
5.3.1.2 Rise in the Number of Smartphone Users
5.3.1.3 Increasing Usage of APIs By Online Businesses
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Use of Traditional BOT Protection Methods, Such as Captcha Or Create Account
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Shift of Traffic From Web to Mobile
5.3.3.2 Integration With WAF
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Low Awareness of BOT Problems Among Online Business Owners
5.4 Standards and Regulations
5.4.1 Open Web Application Security Project
5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation
6 Botnet Detection Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Standalone Solution
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Training Services
6.3.1.2 Support Services
6.3.1.3 Consulting Services
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Botnet Detection Market, By Application Area
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Website Security
7.3 Mobile App Security
7.4 Application Programing Interface Security
8 Market By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Botnet Detection Market, By Industry Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail and Ecommerce
10.3 Media and Entertainment
10.4 Travel and Hospitality
10.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.6 IT and Telecom
10.7 Government and Defense
10.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.9 Others
11 Botnet Detection Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 India
11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.2 Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Mexico
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.3.2 New Product Launches
12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.3.4 Business Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Akamai Technologies
13.2 Imperva
13.3 Distil Networks
13.4 Perimeterx
13.5 Instart Logic
13.6 Intechnica
13.7 Zenedge (Oracle)
13.8 White OPS
13.9 Shieldsquare
13.10 Kasada
13.11 Reblaze
13.12 Infisecure
13.13 Unbotify
13.14 Digital Hands
13.15 Integral AD Science
13.16 Shape Security
13.17 Unfraud
13.18 Pixalate
13.19 Appsflyer
13.20 Variti
13.21 Mfilterit
13.22 Criticalblue
13.23 Datadome
13.24 Stealth Security
13.25 White Diagnostic
