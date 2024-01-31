Botnets Evolve as Malware Increases and Exploits Skyrocket in 2023

News provided by

Nuspire

31 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

Nuspire's Latest Cyber Threat Report Spotlights BlackBasta's Rapid Expansion

COMMERCE, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today unveiled its Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Cyber Threat Report. The report provides an in-depth look at the latest trends in malware, botnets, exploits and ransomware, painting a comprehensive picture of the current state of cybersecurity threats.

Continue Reading
The report documents a 187% explosion in exploit activity for the year, buoyed by the widespread use of Secure Shell (SSH) brute forcing and a marked rise in the use of Web Server Password File Access. Botnet activity grew 25% year-over-year, with Torpig Mebroot comprising 56% of all botnet detections in 2023. Conversely, malware dropped 27% from 2022; however, ransomware extortion publications grew nearly 18%, with LockBit, CL0P, ALPHV and BlackBasta driving the most activity.
The report documents a 187% explosion in exploit activity for the year, buoyed by the widespread use of Secure Shell (SSH) brute forcing and a marked rise in the use of Web Server Password File Access. Botnet activity grew 25% year-over-year, with Torpig Mebroot comprising 56% of all botnet detections in 2023. Conversely, malware dropped 27% from 2022; however, ransomware extortion publications grew nearly 18%, with LockBit, CL0P, ALPHV and BlackBasta driving the most activity.

The report documents a 187% explosion in exploit activity for the year, buoyed by the widespread use of Secure Shell (SSH) brute forcing and a marked rise in the use of Web Server Password File Access. Botnet activity grew 25% year-over-year, with Torpig Mebroot comprising 56% of all botnet detections in 2023. Conversely, malware dropped 27% from 2022; however, ransomware extortion publications grew nearly 18%, with LockBit, CL0P, ALPHV and BlackBasta driving the most activity.

"The rise of BlackBasta ransomware, the persistence of botnets like Torpig Mebroot and the shift in exploit tactics all underscore the adaptability of threat actors. What we're seeing is not just an increase in activity, but a refinement of methods," said J.R. Cunningham, Chief Security Officer at Nuspire. "Cybersecurity is not a static field; it requires continuous adaptation and vigilance. With the rise in tools like AI used for malicious purposes, it's crucial that organizations not only strengthen their defenses, but also remain agile and responsive by employing a multi-pronged defense strategy, rigorous patching and continuous security monitoring."

Additional findings from Nuspire's newly-released cyber threat report include:

  • In Q4 alone, exploits increased by 132.91%. There was a significant shift in threat actor tactics, with a marked rise in the use of Web Server Password File Access, an information disclosure exploit. This exploit saw a steady increase each quarter of the year, culminating in a 133.21% increase since Q1.
  • While malware decreased year-over-year, it saw a significant surge in Q4, increasing by 89%, with JavaScript phishing variants dominating the activity.
  • Ransomware remained a critical threat throughout the year, with BlackBasta ransomware's activity escalating by 353.66% in Q4, making it the second most active ransomware operator for the quarter, and the fourth most active for the year.
  • Botnets saw a 25% year-over-year increase in activity, with Torpig Mebroot comprising 56% of all botnet detections in 2023. However, there was a noticeable uptick in the activity of other botnets like TorrentLocker, which quadrupled its activity in Q4.

"IDC's research has shown that cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and targeted, demanding a more dynamic and mature defense posture from organizations," said Craig Robinson, Research VP for Security Services at IDC. "Organizations are increasingly turning to security service providers to shift their cybersecurity programs into a more cyber resilient posture in the face of evolving threats. The use cases for Generative AI are rapidly becoming apparent as the need for speed in security operations centers is needed to keep up with the advanced techniques that cyber foes are deploying on their end. This shift underscores the necessity of a proactive approach to cybersecurity, continuous risk assessments and robust governance as indispensable components for building resilience in this new era of threats."

To access the Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Cyber Threat Report and learn more about protecting your organization, visit Nuspire's website.

About Nuspire 
Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP) with 25 years of expertise, offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions. The company also offers cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Nuspire's self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into a CISO's entire security program. The platform alleviates the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. With a deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) Nuspire is equipped to detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Nuspire's client base spans thousands of enterprises, from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

Contact:
Francie Dudrey
[email protected]

SOURCE Nuspire

Also from this source

Botnet Activity Surges in Q3 2023

Botnet Activity Surges in Q3 2023

Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the release of its Q3 2023 Cyber Threat Report. This comprehensive...
Ransomware Takes Center Stage in Q2 2023

Ransomware Takes Center Stage in Q2 2023

Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the release of its Q2 2023 Cyber Threat Report. The quarterly report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.