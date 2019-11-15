Botox Blowout and BOGO Laser Hair Removal for Black Friday 2019 at Ideal Image MedSpa

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Image MedSpa, the nation's leading MedSpa, announced today that their 2019 Black Friday deals are starting extra early this year. To help people look and feel their best for the holiday season, Ideal Image will not have clients waiting until Black Friday to get the best deals of the year on their most popular treatments. From laser hair removal to injectables and fillers —gifts that keep giving all year long— Ideal Image's Black Friday Deals kick-off on November 18, 2019.

Ideal Image offers the following deals for Black Friday 2019 so clients look and feel their most confident selves throughout the holidays and beyond:

Laser Hair Removal : Buy One, Get One area free

: Buy One, Get One area free Botox : $8.95 per unit

: per unit CoolSculpting : 25% off CoolScultping and up to a $250 Amazon e-gift card

: 25% off CoolScultping and up to a Amazon e-gift card Facial Fillers : up to $250 off Juvéderm, Restylane, and Voluma to unlock more youthful-looking skin

: up to off Juvéderm, Restylane, and Voluma to unlock more youthful-looking skin Ultherapy : 40% off Ultherapy skin lifting, a non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment that uses focused ultrasound and the body's own natural healing process to lift, tone and tighten loose skin on the brow, neck, under the chin, and even the décolletage

: 40% off Ultherapy skin lifting, a non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment that uses focused ultrasound and the body's own natural healing process to lift, tone and tighten loose skin on the brow, neck, under the chin, and even the décolletage BroadBand Light Therapy (BBL): 40% off BBL, a gentle-touch service that uses light technology to produce clearer, brighter, glowing skin.

For more information about Ideal Image MedSpa, visit www.IdealImage.com.

Promotion Terms: Terms apply. Black Friday offers are valid at participating locations only from November 18, 2019 through November 29, 2019. Injectable services are not available in Canada.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is the Nation's Leading MedSpa, performing more non-invasive aesthetic treatments than any other company in the United States. At Ideal Image, clients work with a team of highly-trained Medical Professionals and Skin, Face & Body Specialists to develop personalized treatment plans consisting of non-surgical, gentle-touch treatments that deliver natural-looking results. From laser hair removal to Botox and facial fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, and restorative services for skin and face health, Ideal Image uses the most advanced technology and services to provide long-lasting, natural results that help people look and feel their best. Ideal Image has over 140 company-owned and franchise locations throughout the United States and Canada. Ideal Image is accelerating its footprint growth with a balance between corporate and franchise expansion plans. For more information about Ideal Image, its services, and franchise opportunities, visit www.idealimage.com and www.idealimagefranchise.com .

