BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through "The Confidence Collective" for Fourth Year

Applications Are Open Now Through April 29 for Entrepreneurs to Apply and Further Unlock Their Potential.

Since 2023, the Brand Has Awarded $1.2M to Grant Winners to Boost Their Businesses.

This is the Fourth Year BOTOX® Cosmetic is Supporting Entrepreneurs Through Education and Grants to Help Them Grow and Pursue Their Dreams.

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that applications are now open for The Confidence Collective: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs, an ongoing initiative from BOTOX® Cosmetic dedicated to uplifting and investing in businessowners. Applications are open now through April 29, 2026.

Entrepreneurs interested in participating in The Confidence Collective are encouraged to apply now through April 29, 2026, at www.botoxcosmetic.com/realimpact. For more information about BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA), please see accompanying important safety information including boxed warning.

The Confidence Collective will provide 250 women entrepreneurs with access to resources, coaching, and community. Of those 250, twenty women will each be awarded with $20,000 grants to help make their business dreams a reality in support of the brand's mission to close the confidence gap.

"At Allergan Aesthetics, we believe that confidence unlocks potential," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "BOTOX® Cosmetic champions entrepreneurs and helps them to fuel sustainable growth in their businesses through The Confidence Collective. Through the program, entrepreneurs receive mentoring, coaching, and funding along with a community where they can share their stories and where their achievements are celebrated. I cannot wait to see the lasting impact The Confidence Collective will have on each entrepreneur, their families, and their communities."

While The Confidence Collective has shaped the lives and businesses of hundreds of entrepreneurs to date, systemic barriers still affect many women as they launch and scale their businesses. Research shows that seventy-four percent of women entrepreneurs report financial literacy as their primary business challenge, fifty-three percent report limited access to capital networks, and forty percent have never had a formal mentor.

To address these challenges, BOTOX® Cosmetic continues to unlock access to skill-building, networking, mentorship, and funding while fostering connection and community, so no founder feels alone in her journey. The program's impact is evident in the success of past recipients, who have leveraged these resources to accelerate growth, expand their networks, and scale their operations with confidence. The Confidence Collective proves that women founders can achieve meaningful growth when equipped with the right tools and support.

"Receiving the $20,000 grant was truly a dream come true. The program pushed me to grow in ways I never imagined. I strengthened my skills, built my confidence as an entrepreneur, and was surrounded by a community of bold, inspiring women who genuinely wanted to see each other succeed," said Saria Hawkins-Banda, She-EO at Manifest Your Purpose, and a 2025 program participant and grant recipient. "Participating in this program wasn't just about the funding; it was a launchpad for my business and my vision for the future. I'm deeply grateful to this program for believing in me, and I'm excited to pay that support forward by uplifting and championing the next class of women founders."

Business owners interested in applying to The Confidence Collective are encouraged to visit www.botoxcosmetic.com/realimpact. Applicants must agree to the official rules of the grant program and submissions must be received by April 29, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Terms and Conditions apply. The 250 women entrepreneurs selected to the 2026 cohort will be announced in the coming months, and the 20 grant recipients will be announced this fall.

For more information on The Confidence Collective follow @botoxcosmetic Instagram and YouTube using #TCCEmpoweringWomenEntrepreneurs.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

See BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX Cosmetic and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, an AbbVie company, or its affiliates.

Contacts:

Investors:

Liz Shea

[email protected]

(847) 935-2211

Media:

Ember Garrett

[email protected]

(714) 246-3525

SOURCE AbbVie