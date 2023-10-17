Botox Training Seattle Launched By AACM

The American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine Launches Botox and Filler Certification In Seattle.

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many medical providers struggle with work-life balance with the grueling hours their occupation can demand. Some began looking for new ways to expand their career and gain flexibility in their hours. The American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine has launched an all-encompassing Botox and Filler certification in Seattle for those in the medical industry who want to expand their career. Although the courses are held in Seattle, the program is open to students anywhere in the U.S. and internationally.

https://cosmeticinjectors.org/

The American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine offers these courses to physicians, dentists, nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Two courses are available through the program: the beginner and advanced courses. Both courses offer hands-on training with in-depth learning on almost all aspects of cosmetic injections.

The beginner's course offers training on the fundamentals of neurotoxin and filler injections and includes online learning materials. The advanced course provides more advanced techniques, procedures, and in-depth information on the industry. Students must have passed the beginner's course before starting the advanced. Once students complete either course and pass their examination, they will be certified as injection specialists through AACM.

Courses at the AACM cost $3,500 for the beginner's course and $7,000 for the advanced. More information can be found here:

https://cosmeticinjectors.org/beginner-course/

https://cosmeticinjectors.org/advanced-course/

Students can gain access to online training materials that break down the ins and outs of the field through manuals, video demonstrations, and lectures. Through thorough training, in-depth manuals, and a written and oral examination, students can break into the cosmetic injection industry and transform their lives.

About AACM: AACM was founded by one of the leading plastic surgeons in the U.S, Dr. Javad Sajan. With his incredible knowledge and team of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic injectors, students will receive the training they need to start a career as a cosmetic injector or add to their existing practice. The American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine is dedicated to providing the most complete and scientific-based cosmetic injection training in Washington.

Aesthetic Injector Certification: https://cosmeticinjectors.org/certification/

Contact: realdrseattle

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: marketingteam@realdrseattle.com

SOURCE American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine