Botrista Integrating with AI-Powered Applications to Capture the Trending Beverages for Foodservice operators, Backed by Data from Millions of Cups Sold Across 34 States

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Botrista, the trailblazer in automated beverage platforms, is making waves in the restaurant industry with its groundbreaking approach to menu creation. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and a wealth of data gathered from millions of cups sold across 34 states, Botrista is setting a new standard for beverage menu curation.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Sean Hsu, whose background as a former Tesla robotic engineer fuels the company's commitment to innovation and technology, Botrista is on a mission to transform the beverage landscape.



"Botrista is all about bringing cutting-edge technology to the heart of the beverage industry," said Hsu. "The AI applications are maximizing the beverage incidents for food service operators. With the vast amount of data we've collected from millions of cups sold across the nation, we're able to create beverage menus and recipes that perfectly cater to the diverse tastes of consumers. As craft beverage categories evolve frequently, we believe that AI analytic tools and content generative tools will enable restaurants to capitalize the trending beverages in their outlets."

At the heart of Botrista's approach lies using AI and machine learning, along with an extensive dataset encompassing demographics, geography, consumer preferences, food pairings, and dayparts. This unparalleled level of analysis enables Botrista to assess consumer preferences, empowering restaurants to offer beverage menus and recipes tailored to their specific clientele and local market trends.

The depth and breadth of data amassed by Botrista from millions of cups sold across the U.S. provide a unique advantage in crafting beverage offerings that resonate with consumers. By tapping into this wealth of information, Botrista enables restaurants to make data-driven decisions that optimize sales and enhance customer satisfaction.

Botrista collaborated with a restaurant chain spanning multiple states to refine its beverage offerings. By analyzing the preferences of patrons across different regions, Botrista identified key trends and variations in beverage consumption. This included an analysis of preferred sweetness levels in different regions, the non-alcoholic beverage cuisine pairing, as well as suggesting selling opportunities based on the most popular flavors and pairings. Armed with this insight, the restaurant chain was able to adjust its menu offerings to better cater to the preferences of local customers.

"In today's competitive landscape, data-driven decision-making is essential for success," explained Jason Valentine, Chief Strategy Officer of Botrista Beverages. "With Botrista's AI-powered beverage curation, restaurants gain access to actionable insights derived from millions of cups sold, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve and deliver exceptional beverage experiences to their customers."

Botrista is at the forefront of a beverage revolution, where data-driven innovation is reshaping the restaurant industry. With its extensive data repository and unwavering commitment to excellence, Botrista is poised to redefine beverage menu curation and elevate the dining experience for consumers across the nation.

ABOUT BOTRISTA

Botrista provides an automated beverage platform allowing foodservice operators to add a new drink category to their menu without the operational complexities. Operators can increase ticket size and beverage attachment by serving non-alcoholic craft beverages to younger generation consumers. The trendy innovative craft beverages include boba teas, smoothies, iced coffee, flavored lemonades, energy drinks, and more. Importantly, data shows these new options drive overall drink sales higher without cannibalizing existing soda sales. Thanks to valuable insights collected through their intelligent CloudBar system, they can guide your menu development with data backed confidence.

