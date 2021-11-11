Botswana Construction Industry Report 2021: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations, Competitive Landscape

Nov 11, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Construction Industry in Botswana 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Botswana's construction industry contributed 6.8% of GDP in 2020 and employs over 50,000 people.
This report focuses on Botswana's construction industry, with an emphasis on building construction, civil engineering, and specialised construction activities. It includes information on the state of the sector, key trends and developments and regulations and corporate actions.
There are profiles of 24 companies including Khato Civils Botswana, which partnered with a local company to construct a 100km water pipeline project from Masama to Gaborone and Chinese contractors such as China Civil Engineering Construction Botswana and China State Construction Engineering Corporation.
Profiled local subsidiaries of South African companies include Stefanutti Stocks Botswana and Concor Botswana while locally-owned companies profiled include EH Construction, which is involved in civil construction, major building construction and bulk earthworks.
The sector has over the years experienced numerous challenges including skills, capacity development and lack of competitiveness of local companies and it continues to be dominated by foreign companies, particularly when it comes to major projects. There are signs of recovery in the sector from the effects of the pandemic, and it is expected to play a role in reviving the economy through the creation of jobs.
Trends
The government continues to be the industry's major client, financier, regulator and operator, and public expenditure drives the construction industry.
The primary focus of infrastructure development is the provision of clean water and sanitation, power generation infrastructure, road infrastructure and hospitals and schools. Current projects include three hospitals, two senior secondary schools and a police station. Most of the high-value civil engineering and construction projects in the country are undertaken by foreign-owned construction companies.
Demand for housing and public amenities is high in Gaborone and Francistown, and property developers are increasingly focused on gated communities and estate development. There is a shortage of accommodation for public servants and a shortage of student accommodation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. COUNTRY INFORMATION
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
1.1. Industry Value Chain
1.2. Geographic Position
2. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
3. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Local
3.1.1. Corporate Actions
3.1.2. Regulations
3.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
3.2. Continental
3.3. International
4. INFLUENCING FACTORS
4.1. Coronavirus
4.2. Economic Environment
4.3. Rising Input Costs
4.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
4.5. Government Incentives and Support
4.6. Environmental Concerns
4.7. Labour
5. COMPETITION
5.1. Barriers to Entry
6. SWOT ANALYSIS
7. OUTLOOK
8. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
9. REFERENCES
9.1. Publications
9.2. Websites
COMPANY PROFILES
- Bango Trading (Pty) Ltd
- China Civil Engineering Construction (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd
- Concor Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Consolidated Contractors Company
- Cpp (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd
- Cul De Sac (Pty) Ltd
- Eh Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Estate Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Fluor Daniel Holdings (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd
- Image Civil Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Kalcon (Pty) Ltd
- Khato Civils Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Otlaadisa Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Red East Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Stefanutti Stocks Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Team Engineers (Pty) Ltd
- Three Boses (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd
- Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Universal Builders (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd
- Wbho Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Wharic Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Zac Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Zutari Botswana (Pty) Ltd
