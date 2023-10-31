Botswana ICT & Telecommunications Industry Report 2023: Mobile Money and Innovative Offerings Fuel Botswana's Telecom Surge

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ICT & Telecommunications Industry in Botswana 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Botswana's telecoms industry is a catalyst in driving the government's Vision 2036, and is growing as operators continue to roll out innovative products to cater for increased demand. The sector includes three big operators, Mascom Wireless, Orange Botswana and Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC), and several internet service providers (ISPs). Internet is largely accessed by individuals through smartphones, while fixed internet services are used by businesses and a small number of households, particularly in urban areas. Mobile money services continue to grow, with the number of subscribers increasing by more than 10% in 2022.

Growth and Development

There are improvements in network efficiency, quality and asset utilisation such as base stations and fibre networks that can leased to operators. There is some leverage of the high mobile penetration rate for mobile health, agriculture, education and ecommerce services. Telecoms infrastructure is being modernised and operators and ISPs are continuing to roll out fibre, wireless deployment and base stations.

Challenges

Telecoms companies face a major challenge as the population is small and sparsely populated, making it difficult for companies to achieve economies of scale to extend services to, and to fully service, remote areas that have few inhabitants and a lack of connectivity. Challenges include poor network performance and inconsistent access to high speed services, battery and cable theft, especially at base stations, and incidents of vandalism. There is also a lack of various technical skills.

Report Coverage

This report is on the telecoms industry in Botswana, including mobile, fixed telephony, internet and broadband, and the infrastructure that supports them. It includes information on the notable players, corporate actions, and developments in broadband, fibre, mobile and mobile money,

There are profiles of 20 companies including state-owned BoFiNet which provides wholesale infrastructure and services to internet service providers, the major players Mascom, BTC and Orange, fibre network providers such as Liquid Telecommunications and Paratus, and retailers such as 3GMobile and Huawei.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Environmental Issues

7.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.6. Government Support

7.7. Input Costs

7.8. Spectrum Management

7.9. Cyber Security

7.10. Crime and Safety

7.11. Cyclicality

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Barriers to Entry

9. SWOT ANALYSIS

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

3G Mobile ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Abari Communications ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Altron Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Botswana Fibre Networks (Pty) Ltd

Botswana Postal Services Ltd

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Ltd

Camusat Botswana (Pty) Ltd

CENE (Pty) Ltd

Croc 684 (Pty) Ltd

Desert Road (Pty) Ltd

Global Broadband Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Huawei Technologies ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Inq.Digital (Pty) Ltd

Liquid Telecommunications Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Mascom Wireless Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Microteck Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

OPQ Net (Pty) Ltd

Orange Botswana (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd

Sky - Cell Connect (Pty) Ltd

