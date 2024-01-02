Botswana Mining & Energy Conference 2024: Experience BME - Networking, Innovation, and Business Opportunities (Botswana, Botswana - March 13-14, 2024)

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Botswana Mining & Energy" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

WHAT IS BOTSWANA MINING & ENERGY CONFERENCE AND EXPO (BME)

BME is the region's only international mining, renewables, power & construction conference and exhibition in Botswana and a gathering of top mining, power & energy executives, representatives of regional executive authorities, investors, banks, industry associations, service companies and equipment producers for two days of networking, knowledge sharing and business matching.

The event has separate 2 days conference, with free-to-attend exhibition, hosting the region's leading mining, energy & technology providers.

WHO WILL BE THERE

  • 900 Visitors
  • 150 Delegates
  • 70 Exhibitors
  • 40 Speakers
  • 1 Unmissable Show
  • Mining Companies
  • Energy & Renewables
  • Firms
  • Construction & Materials Handling
  • Power, Transmission & Distribution
  • Service Providers

Speakers

MOSES K. TSHETLHANE
Mineral Economist
Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy
Botswana

CHARLES SIWAWA
CEO
Botswana Chamber of Mines
Botswana

MASHALE PHUMPHI
Managing Director
Shumba Energy
Botswana

DR I.B MATSHEDISO
Board of Directors
Morupule Coal Mine
Botswana

TUMISANG LETLAKANA
General Secretary
Green Energy and Sustainability Association (GESA)
Botswana

NASEEM BANU LAHRI
Managing Director
Lucara Botswana
Botswana

GARGI MISHRA
Digital Transformation
International Women in Mining
Botswana

RONALD BOIKANYO
Managing Director
Energy X Petroleum
Botswana

BOINEELO LOBELO
Project Director - Environmental Advisor
Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security
Botswana

THAPELO TSHEOLE
CEO
Botswana Stock Exchange
Botswana

BOIKOBO BASHI PAYA
Executive Director (Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability and Legal Compliance)
Khoemacau Mining
Botswana

MOATLHODI SEBABOLE
Chief Economist
First National Bank of Botswana Limited
Botswana

TEFO MOLOSIWA
Head, Safety and Sustainability
Debswana Diamond Company
Botswana

GAONE NONO KEITUMETSE
Strategy and Business Improvement Manager
Debswana Diamonds,
Botswana

THABISO MANAMELA
Managing Director
Pawa House
South Africa

KNEIPE SETLHARE
Country Manager
Giyani Metals Corp
Botswana

NLUME MODISE
Chief Investment Officer
African Alliance
Botswana

LYNETTE ARMSTRONG
Acting Managing Director
Debswana Diamonds
Botswana

MMAMA (MHLANGA) FICHANI
Vice President (HR and Communications)
Khoemacau Mining
Botswana

CROSS KGOSIDIILE
CEO
Botswana Power Corporation
Botswana

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri94rp 

