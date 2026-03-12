Bottle Nexus and LibDib Partner for Compliant eCommerce Sales

Partnership unlocks scalable DTC channels for thousands of wine and spirits brands nationwide

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Nexus, the leading direct-to-consumer platform for compliant online alcohol sales, today announced a partnership with LibDib, the modern technology-forward distributor available for all wine and spirits producers.

This collaboration combines the scale of wholesale distribution with the flexibility of digital commerce. Producers integrating Bottle Nexus' compliant purchase technology with the LibDib web-based, three-tier distribution platform, can reach consumers while continuing to work seamlessly within their existing wholesale network. The LibDib platform connects producers to bars, restaurants, and retailers in 75% of the U.S. market, while Bottle Nexus provides the direct-to-consumer solution.

For producers navigating complex regulations, the partnership simplifies and accelerates direct-to-consumer sales. Brands already working with LibDib can quickly extend their reach online through Bottle Nexus' white-label, compliant eCommerce platform — launching branded shops and converting consumer demand into direct sales without building in-house infrastructure.

"At Bottle Nexus, our mission has always been to simplify the complexities of the alcohol industry through cutting-edge technology," said Jeen Filz, COO of Bottle Nexus. "Partnering with LibDib as a key eCommerce partner is a natural evolution of that goal. By bridging the gap between LibDib's innovative three-tier distribution and our high-conversion, compliant purchase experience, we are providing brands with a truly frictionless route to market."

"The alcohol industry is evolving, and producers need infrastructure that evolves with it," said Cheryl Durzy, Founder and CEO of LibDib. "By partnering with Bottle Nexus, we're giving brands a way to participate fully in digital commerce while staying aligned with their existing distribution relationships. It's a practical step forward toward a more connected marketplace."

Through this partnership, Bottle Nexus is accelerating growth for alcohol brands looking to expand direct-to-consumer sales alongside their wholesale business at a pivotal moment for the industry. The company has experienced remarkable momentum in recent years, with revenues increasing over 100% year-over-year from 2024 to 2025. As alcohol e-commerce is projected to surpass $36 billion by 2028, demand for compliant, scalable infrastructure continues to rise. Bottle Nexus, a rapidly expanding e-commerce technology platform supporting more than 500 alcohol brands, affiliate influencers, and retail partners across 48 U.S. states, enables producers to launch branded online shops, convert digital engagement into sales, and reach new consumers nationwide—fueling continued growth while remaining aligned with LibDib's marketplace.

About Bottle Nexus:

Bottle Nexus is a leading purchase and compliance technology platform powering direct-to-consumer alcohol sales for brands, retailers, and creators. The platform enables seamless, branded e-commerce experiences while managing the complex legal, tax, and regulatory requirements of alcohol sales across the U.S. Built by a team of industry experts, technologists, and entrepreneurs, Bottle Nexus helps alcohol brands activate digital sales channels while remaining compliant in a highly regulated market. Learn more about Bottle Nexus at bottlenexus.com.

About LibDib:

LibDib, LLC is a licensed wholesale alcohol distributor and technology innovator, offering a compliant three-tier distribution platform for wine and spirits makers of all sizes. With an easy-to-use marketplace, LibDib simplifies the buying and selling experience for both suppliers and trade buyers across the country. Learn more at LibDib.com or follow LibDib on Instagram and LinkedIn.

