Bottle Rocket bolsters healthcare practice with new leadership hire

"Terri has joined Bottle Rocket at an imperative time for health and digital connections," states Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket's President. "Her expertise and commitment to transforming patient access to health through virtual care delivery will serve our current healthcare clients and those to come well into the future."

For more than 20 years, Casterton has been a passionate agent for change in the Health IT and transformation space. She has spent her entire career in healthcare and has previously held prominent positions at Cerner Healthcare, a health tech company, and SCL Health, a Denver-based non-profit healthcare system. Key areas of focus include creating and scaling a telehealth program, creating a "digital front door," and facilitating human-centered design workshops to develop pilots around social determinants of health. Additionally, Casterton has led EHR implementations, designing clinical decision support and navigating the complexities of a CMS-driven EHR incentive program.

"I was fortunate to work with Bottle Rocket during my time at SCL Health and am thrilled to continue that good fortune as a Rocketeer alongside a talented, energetic, and growing team," says Casterton. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead our healthcare practice and partner with industry players who are leading the charge to make healthcare simpler by bridging strategy, experience, and technology."

Casterton has been showcased in speaking engagements with HIMSS and the American Telemedicine Association and has been recently featured on a podcast by Chief Healthcare Executive and in articles on upcoming healthcare innovations and biometric health data-tracking.

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is a digital experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is part of the Ogilvy Experience worldwide network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at [email protected].

Press Contacts

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Bottle Rocket

Related Links

http://bottlerocketstudios.com

