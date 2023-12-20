Bottled Water Market in Ireland: Comprehensive Analysis and Growth Forecast Through 2027 - The Deposit Return Scheme may be a Negative Factor for Bottled Water

The "Bottled Water in Ireland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With Irish consumers increasingly opting for healthier hydration options, the health trend continued to drive up the demand for bottled water in both the on- and off-trade channels. More and more consumers reduced their consumption of other types of soft drinks and consumed more bottled water more often. As Ireland has one of the highest obesity rates in Europe, the government and the bottled water players massively promoted the consumption of water over soft drinks.

The Bottled Water in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2018-2022), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Report Benefits

  • Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Bottled water sees a positive demand trajectory in 2023
  • Private label and A brands produce a strong competitive landscape
  • Functional and flavoured bottled waters see strong off-trade volume and value growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Continuous growth on the horizon for bottled water
  • Flavoured and functional bottled waters to continue to develop apace
  • The Deposit Return Scheme might be a negative factor for bottled water

CATEGORY DATA

  • Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2018-2023
  • Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2018-2023
  • Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
  • Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
  • Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2019-2023
  • Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2020-2023
  • Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2019-2023
  • Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2020-2023
  • Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2023-2028
  • Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2023-2028
  • Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2023-2028
  • Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

SOFT DRINKS IN IRELAND

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Soft drinks in 2023: The big picture
  • 2023 key trends
  • Competitive landscape
  • Retailing developments
  • Foodservice vs retail split
  • What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

Source: Euromonitor International

