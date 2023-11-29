Bottled Water Market size in South Africa to increase by USD 145.29 million from 2022 to 2027, Increased consumption of bottled water by urban consumers drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bottled water market size in South Africa is expected to grow by USD 145.29 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.84% during the forecast period. Increased consumption of bottled water by urban consumers is notably driving the bottled water market. However, factors such as the threat of substitute products for bottled water may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (Still drinking water, Sparkling water, and Bottled spring water), distribution channel (Off-trade and On-trade), and geography (Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bottled Water Market in South Africa 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the still drinking water segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly preferring still drinking water and avoiding carbonated beverages with growing health consciousness which has a favourable influence on market growth. Rapid urbanization has growing pollution, resulting in most water bodies becoming polluted. Additionally, concerns over tap water quality, convenience, health consciousness, and tourism-related factors have increased the demand for still-drinking water in the region and this is anticipated to fuel the growth of the South Africa - bottled water market through the still-drinking water segment during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Driver & Trends

Increased consumption of bottled water by urban consumers is notably driving the market growth. Rising contamination of drinking water sources due to rapid urbanization and increasing pollution is making consumers more conscious of the quality of the drinking water. The availability of bottled water in different flavors is one of the factors that is positively influencing the market demand. The rising disposable income makes urban consumers prefer flavored bottled water as well as premium bottled water and also the urban consumers look for more convenient products.

Increasing packaging innovations in bottled water is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Bottled water manufacturers manage to innovate packaging formats to attract more consumers, which has a favorable influence on market growth. Packaging innovations increase in-store appeal and increase product differentiation in the marketplace. Manufacturers usually choose environmentally friendly and sustainable forms packaging formats and premium formats. Additionally, many manufacturers are adopting packaging formats that minimize the adverse impact on the environment due to growing concerns about the disposal of plastic bottles.

Company Insights

The bottled water market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Africqua Pty Ltd., Aqua Air, Aqua.v, Aquabella, Arctic Amanzi, BeneWater, Cedarberg Aqua, CLOVER S.A. Pty Ltd., EKHAMANZI SPRINGS Pty Ltd., La Vie De Luc, Mountain Falls Mineral Water, Nestle SA, Normandien Farms Pty Ltd., Origin Water, Patriot Brands, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., Tsitsikamma, Twizza, and Verve Water

