Bottled Water Market to See Promising Growth of USD 476.45 Billion with Registering a Healthy CAGR of 6.7% by 2029, Growth Statistics, Size, Share, Trends and Value Forecast

SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Bottled Water Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In order for the Bottled Water industry to succeed in today's quickly evolving market, the Bottled market research provides the most applicable market and business solutions. This Bottled market study is a comprehensive analysis of the present state of the market and projected growth rates, taking into account the effects of a wide range of market characteristics. The definition of a market reveals the potential for a given product in light of the market's main drivers and restraints. The Bottled sector can learn from its competitors' use of new product introductions, market expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions to improve its own approaches to product and service promotion and sales.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bottled water market was valued at USD 283.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 476.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Download Sample Copy of Bottled Water Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-bottled-water-market

Bottled water is intended for human consumption and is obtained from a variety of sources, including wells, protected springs, or a public water supply. When compared to regular water, it has a high concentration of dissolved minerals or total dissolved solids (TDS). Before packaging, the bottles are typically treated with ultraviolet (UV) irradiation, which inhibits the growth of pathogenic organisms during storage or transportation. Following disinfection, these bottles are filled with water, labelled, and sold in a variety of sizes ranging from single-serve to large carboys for water coolers.

The rise in healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, and others is driving the market. Furthermore, bottled water is more portable and convenient, supporting market growth.

Opportunities for Players:

The rising disposable income of people as a result of industrialization and economic growth is a major driver of the global market for bottled water. Rapid urbanisation also contributes to increased demand, as it has resulted in increased consumption of alcohol, to which bottled water is frequently added. Aside from that, the growing popularity of social media and the internet has also had a positive impact on the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Bottled Water market are:

PepsiCo (US)

Nestlé, A.G. ( Switzerland )

) The Coca-Cola Company. (US)

CG Roxane, LLC (US)

Tempo Beverage Ltd ( Israel )

) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (US)

Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc (US)

Ferrarelle ( Italy )

) SANPELLEGRINO ( Italy )

) Reignwood Investments UK Ltd (UK)

LaCroix Beverages, Inc. (US)

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG ( Germany )

) Mountain Valley Spring Water (US)

Get Full Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-bottled-water-market

Recent Development

Nestle SA decided in April 2021 to sell its bottled water business in the United States and Canada to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for USD 4.3 billion , renaming the company BlueTriton Brands.

in to sell its bottled water business in and to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for , renaming the company BlueTriton Brands. Primo Water Corporation announced the acquisition of Mountain Valley Water Company of Los Angeles in October 2020 , increasing the total number of customers to over 8,000.

the acquisition of Mountain Valley Water Company of in , increasing the total number of customers to over 8,000. Agthia Group PJSC announced the launch of Al Ain Plant Bottle, the region's first plant-based water bottle, in February 2020 . Agthia and Veolia, a global leader in optimised resource management, also signed an agreement to launch a PET water bottle collection initiative in the United Arab Emirates .

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Bottled Water Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Drivers: Bottled Water Market

Numerous benefits of consuming bottled water

Due to the presence of quinine, a medication used to treat malaria and babesiosis, bottled water is also widely consumed as a healthy drink around the world. This bottled water contains 83 milligrams of quinine per litre and has excellent medicinal properties. Market manufacturers are now offering a diverse range of products with added sugars and flavors. These therapeutic benefits of bottled water are also propelling the product's demand on a global scale.

The growing consumption of alcohol and development of additional flavourings

Another factor driving this growth is the use of bottled water in margaritas as a drink enhancer and for soothing dehydration due to its strong taste. Furthermore, children, teenagers, and young adults are drawn to the sparkling effect water under ultraviolet lights. Bottled water appears fluorescent when exposed to direct sunlight because quinine is reactive to UV radiation as a result of its quinine content. Due to its use in cocktail preparations and its medicinal properties, the market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Bottled water manufacturers are expected to develop additional product flavourings over the forecast timeframe.

Core Objective of Bottled Water Market:

Every firm in the Bottled Water market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Bottled Water market and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Bottled Water Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Bottled Water Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Bottled Water top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bottled-water-market

Key Segmentation: Bottled Water Market

By Type

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Sparkling/Carbonated Water

By Category

Plain

Flavoured

By Distribution channel

Store based

Non store based

Regional Analysis/Insights: Bottled Water Market

The countries covered in the bottled water market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the bottled water market because consumer preference for healthier drinks over sugary drinks are increasing. North America is the second largest region in terms of bottled water market growth, owing to rising demand for clean water, rising consciousness about a healthier lifestyle, rising incidences of diseases caused by contaminated water consumption, and rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of preferring bottled water in this region. Europe is the third largest region in terms of bottled water market growth, owing to an increasing preference for healthier alternatives to sugar-based beverages in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Bottled Water Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Bottled Water Market, By Type Global Bottled Water Market, By Category Global Bottled Water Market, By Distribution Channel Global Bottled Water Market, By Region Global Bottled Water Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-bottled-water-market

Explore More Reports:

Bottled Water Packaging Market, By Materials (Plastics and Glass), Product (Well Water, Distilled Water and Mineral Water), Applications (Municipal and Industrial), Pack Size (331ml- 500ml, 501ml- 1000ml, 1001ml- 1500ml and Above 1500ml), Technology (Disinfection, Ion Exchange, Filtration, and Others), Quality (Premium and Non-Premium), Origin of Product (Domestic and Imported), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bottled-water-packaging-market

Water Bottled Market, By Product (Still Bottle Water, Packaged Drinking Water, Functional Water Bottle, Flavored Bottled Water, Distilled Bottled Water and Carbonated Bottle Water), End User Packaging (Plastic Bottle, Glass Bottle, Drum (Bulk) and Can), Pack Size (1501 ml and above, 1001 ml - 1500 ml, 501 ml - 1000 ml, 331 ml - 500ml and 330 ml), Quality (Premium and Non-Premium), Type (Still Water, Spring water, Sparkling water, Purified water and Mineral water), Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Glass), Purchasing Source (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Retail Stores, Grocery Stores, Food Serving Places, E-retailers, Convenience/Drug Store, Clubs and Home and Office Delivery), Origin of Product (Imported and Domestic) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-water-bottled-market

Bottled Cocktail Market, By Type (Long Drinks, Others), Alcoholic Content (Less Than 5%, 5-8%, More Than 8%), Additive Ingredient (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic), Primary Ingredient (Malt-Based, Spirit-Based, Wine-Based, Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store Based), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bottled-cocktail-market

Hot Fill Bottled Sauces Market, By Manufacturing (In-House Manufacturing and Contract Manufacturing), Product (Mustard Sauce, Soy Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Ketchup, Chili Sauce and Others), Material Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Glass and Others), Machine Type (Automatic and Manual), Capacity (Up To 500 ml, 501 - 750 ml, 751 – 1,000 ml, Above 1,000 ml), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/canada-hot-fill-bottled-sauces-market

U.S. Hot Fill Bottled Sauces Market, By Manufacturing (In-House Manufacturing and Contract Manufacturing), Product (Mustard Sauce, Soy Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Ketchup, Chili Sauce and Others), Material Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Glass and Others), Machine Type (Automatic and Manual), Capacity (Up To 500 ml, 501 - 750 ml, 751 – 1,000 ml, Above 1,000 ml), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/us-hot-fill-bottled-sauces-market

Canada Energy Drinks Market, By Product Type (Non Alcoholic and Alcoholic), Type (Inorganic and Organic), Application (Before Exercise, Recovery and During Exercise), Consumption Time (Before 11 am, Post 9 pm, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm and 5-9 pm), Ingredients (Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B, L-Cartinine, Antioxidants and Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers and Non Store Retailing) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/canada-energy-drinks-market

Egypt Energy Drinks Market, By Product Type (Non Alcoholic and Alcoholic), Type (Inorganic and Organic), Application (Before Exercise, Recovery and During Exercise), Consumption Time (Before 11 am, Post 9 pm, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm and 5-9 pm), Ingredients (Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B, L-Cartinine, Antioxidants and Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers and Non Store Retailing) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/egypt-energy-drinks-market

Bubble Tea Market, By Ingredient (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Flavour (Original Flavour, Coffee Flavour, Fruit Flavour, Chocolate Flavour, Others), Component (Flavour, Creamer, Sweetener, Liquid, Tapioca Pearls, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bubble-tea-market

Nutritional Food Market, By Product (Bakery and Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish and Eggs, Soy Products, Fats and Oils and Others), Ingredient (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibres and Carbohydrates, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Anti-oxidants, Prebiotics and Probiotics, Vitamins, Proteins and Others), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, Paediatric, Veterinary, Medical, Personalized and Others), Health (Allergies, Bone and Joint, Glucose Management, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Maternal and Infant and Skin) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-food-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research