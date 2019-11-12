Bottles and Cans Add Up to Big Returns for College Bound Oregonians

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In time to celebrate National Recycling Day, the Oregon College Savings Plan and BottleDrop are announcing a new partnership that allows Oregonians to turn their bottle and can returns into a plan for the future. Launching today, the program enables recyclers from across the state to transfer funds from their BottleDrop account to an Oregon College Savings Plan account, providing a new—and convenient—method to save for higher education.

"Our collaboration with BottleDrop offers Oregonians with a creative way to save for education and training after high school," said Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. "We know that no matter where you live in Oregon, every penny adds up, and we want to make it easier for everyone to start saving for their future today."

BottleDrop account holders can save for themselves, their kids, their grandkids, or as a gift to anyone with an Oregon College Savings Plan account. Setting up a new Oregon College Savings Plan account takes about 15 minutes. Participants can access a link to the sign-up page through their BottleDrop account and then immediately begin saving. Multiple Oregon College Savings Plan accounts can be connected to a single BottleDrop account.

"For nearly 50 years, families have used bottle and can returns to teach kids about family finances and conserving natural resources," said Jules Bailey, Chief Stewardship Officer and Director of External Relations for the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. "The BottleDrop partnership with the Oregon College Savings Plan offers Oregon families another easy way to turn their small deposits into big returns for their future."

Oregonians can accrue funds by returning their empty beverage containers at one of over 50 BottleDrop locations across the state. Account holders can transfer BottleDrop earnings to their Oregon College Savings Plan account through a manual or recurring transfer of funds.

"Accounts are available to anyone and can be created in just a few minutes online," said Michael Parker, Executive Director for the Oregon Savings Network. Connecting these low-cost, low-barrier financial tools will make saving for higher education more accessible for low- and moderate-income families."

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be used for expenses at any accredited, post-secondary institution. Please visit https://www.oregoncollegesavings.com or call 866-772-8464.

