Bottles Market Expanding at a Healthy 5.0% CAGR, at Projected to total US$ 175.1 Bn by 2032, Says FMI

A comprehensive analysis on the Bottles market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Material, Capacity, End Use and Configuration over the next 10-years

DUBAI, UAE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bottles market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 108.0 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2022-2032.

Bottles Market Size (2022E) US$ 108.0 Bn Bottles Market Size (2032F) US$ 175.1 Bn Bottles Market Value CAGR (2022-2032) 5.0% Top 3 Countries Market Share 43%

Future Market Insights (FMI) has predicted the bottles market size to top US$ 108 Bn in 2021. The packaging industry produced 146 million tonnes of plastic and waste generation by the industry was 141 million tonnes in 2015 based on research by Geyer et al. Most of the alternatives are either costlier or functionally incapable of replacing plastic.

These developments are expected to have a considerable impact on the bottles market. With focus slowly shifting away from plastic as preferred material, some of the leading market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to stay ahead of the curve.

For instance, recently acquired by HP Inc, has developed zero plastic paper bottle. There also are instances where paper bottles have been commercialized as Chaayos has done. Replacing plastic bottles with paper bottles will take some time and until then plastic will remain the key material to be used for making bottles.

As per FMI, plastic segment contributed towards 61% of the overall bottles market in 2021. Meanwhile, glass bottles also will register steady rise in demand. Despite cons of being heavy and breakable, glass bottles remain the preferred choice for premium and quality products. Moreover, it is preferred by the pharmaceutical industry due to its properties like chemical inertness, non-permeability, and sterility.

Metal bottles are lighter, attractive and sustainable. Moreover, it provides product protection from sunlight and other sources of light. It is more durable than paper and plastic and less fragile than glass.

Key Takeaways from Bottles Market

The plastic segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 40 bn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The beverage industry is held 41% of the total market share by the end of 2021.

of the total market share by the end of 2021. The India bottles market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

bottles market is projected to register a CAGR of during the forecast period The China bottle market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2032.

"Attractive and more functional bottles are going to steal the show in terms of cost as well as sustainability. Considering this, bottle manufacturers are focusing on design innovations to gain competitive edge," said an analyst at FMI.

Demand for Bottles to Grow in Beverages Sector

The beverage industry is seeing growth, especially in a post-pandemic world. The growth in the industry is due to the emergence of direct to customer delivery and eCommerce platforms which have solved logistical issues. In addition to this, technology is also playing a crucial part in the beverage industry growth journey. The greater the sales of the beverages, the greater the opportunity for the bottle industry. The beverages segment contributed 41% of the market share in 2021 and it is expected to remain dominant end user through the course of the assessment period.

Bottles Market Landscape

Amcor PLC, Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Albéa S.A., Berry Global Inc., Comar, LLC, Alpack Inc., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Vitro, S. A. B. de C. V., Vidrala S.A, BA Glass B.V., AGI Glasspack Limited., Frigoglass Jebel Ali FZCO, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., Toyo Glass Co., Ltd., Piramal Glass Private Limited, Albéa S.A., Verallia SA, Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH

Key manufacturers operating in the bottles market are focusing on producing lighter-weight and sustainable products. Several mergers & acquisitions and innovations are taking place in the industry as market player's aim for competitive edge.

In February 2022 , HP Inc acquired Choose Packaging, which developed zero plastic paper bottles.

, HP Inc acquired Choose Packaging, which developed zero plastic paper bottles. In 2019, PriestmanGoode came up with new sustainable packaging to replace single-use plastics in air travel.

Bottles Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for bottles market by material Type (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paper), By Capacity (Up to 200 ml, 201-500ml,501-1000ml, 1000ml & above), By End-use (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care & Cosmetics, Homecare, Chemicals) & by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, Oceania) – Forecast to 2022 – 2032

Bottle Market by Category

By Material, Bottle Market is segmented as:

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paper

By Capacity, Bottle Market is segmented as:

Up to 200 ml

201-500 ml

501-1000 ml

1000ml & above

By End Use, Bottle Market is segmented as:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care and cosmetics

Home care

Chemicals

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the bottle market?

Will beverages industry remain leading end user in global bottles market?

Which region is expected to contribute maximum to the bottles sales?

How will the China and India bottles market are?

and bottles market are? Which material type will dominate the bottles market?

