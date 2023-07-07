Bottom Line Concepts and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Collaborate to Grant Life-Changing Wishes

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottom Line Concepts (BLC) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, a collaborative effort aimed at fulfilling the dreams of critically-ill children facing life-threatening illnesses. In 2023, BLC will proudly sponsor wish requests that encompass a range of experiences, from pet adoptions and Disney trips to camping adventures, backyard makeovers, and awe-inspiring Hawaiian vacations.

"The opportunity to adopt these wishes for these brave and extraordinary children means the world to us," expressed Josh Fox, founder and CEO of Bottom Line Concepts. "We are deeply honored and humbled to be able to transform these cherished dreams into a reality for these resilient young souls who have displayed tremendous courage. Our sincerest wish is that this experience will create lasting memories and ignite a strengthened sense of hope."

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida is dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. There are five types of wish requests: "I wish to be" (something), "I wish to meet" (someone), "I wish to go" (somewhere), "I wish to have" (something), and "I wish to give" (something). The support of companies like Bottom Line Concepts, along with the commitment of over 800 volunteers, will play a crucial role in enabling the Southern Florida chapter to fulfill more than 600 wishes this year.

"The wishes we grant aren't just nice, they're necessary," said Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO at Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. "Research shows the anticipation of a wish and the memories made during them can have a positive and significant impact on the health and well-being of the children, families, and extended networks we reach."

Bottom Line Concepts extends its heartfelt appreciation for the corporate partnership with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, an organization that has made a profound impact on the lives of more than 14,000 children. Engaging in initiatives and fostering partnerships with esteemed organizations like Make-A-Wish is a vital part of Bottom Line Concepts' unwavering commitment to serving the community.

About Bottom Line Concepts
Bottom Line Concepts (BLC), is a performance-based tax recovery consulting firm. Over the past 14 years, BLC has grown into the recognized leader in government aid and the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program. BLC is a global firm who serves a diverse client base across many industries with companies from every sector representing accounting firms, law firms and the Fortune 1000. BLC was named to Inc 5000's list as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. We are a customer obsessed business singularly focused on our mission to educate American businesses on the ERC and help them reinvest in themselves and their future.

About Make-A-Wish Southern Florida 
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 14,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically-eligible child in its territory and does this for his/her entire family at no cost or obligation. 

The Southern Florida chapter's territory includes 22 counties/four regions in southeast and southwest Florida, on the Suncoast, and around Tampa Bay. It also includes the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Follow and engage with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

