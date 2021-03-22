Bottom Line In New York Announces Launch Of 10th Anniversary Celebrations

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottom Line in New York is celebrating its Tenth Anniversary of supporting thousands of first-generation students from low-income backgrounds in gaining resources and access to a college degree. The nonprofit's Anniversary kicked off last Thursday with an online celebration, which included students, alumni of the program, staff, and other supporters. A special impact report showcasing the organization's influence on its students' earnings will be released this spring. The celebration season will culminate in a virtual Benefit Celebration on May 20th, 2021, complete with online auction and live performances. Goldman Sachs is the official Presenting Sponsor of the Virtual Benefit Celebration.

Shauwea Hamilton, Executive Director of Bottom Line in New York remarked, "I am delighted to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Bottom Line in NY's successes in helping thousands of first-generation New Yorkers achieve their dreams of attending college. Our kick-off was a wonderful celebration of students, alumni, and staff, all committed to the goal of furthering education opportunities."

Bottom Line in New York is the regional office of the national organization, Bottom Line, which was founded in 1997 as a small nonprofit supporting 25 high school seniors in Boston. The organization has grown dramatically over the last 20 years and now serves thousands of students across Massachusetts, New York, and Chicago with the shared goal of all of their students getting into college, graduating, and going far in life. To date, over 1,000 first-generation students have gone on to earn their bachelor's degrees through the program.

The virtual Anniversary Benefit Celebration on May 20, 2021, will have tickets available soon through Bottom Line's website: www.bottomline.org/content/10th-anniversary-celebration

ABOUT BOTTOM LINE in NEW YORK

In July 2011, Bottom Line opened their Downtown Brooklyn office, steadily growing to support nearly 6,000 first-generation high school and college students from low-income backgrounds on their paths to a college degree. The nonprofit serves students from all five boroughs, including over 1,700 college students at 21 colleges across the state. Bottom Line addresses the need for educational equity in New York City by focusing on the successful completion of college in addition to college access, transforming students' career prospects, and ultimately their futures.

Bottom Line was founded in 1997 as a small nonprofit supporting 25 high school seniors in Boston. The organization serves thousands of students across Massachusetts, New York, and Chicago with the shared goal of all of the students getting into college, graduating, and going far in life. With sustainable growth, Bottom Line in New York's vision is to create a far-reaching ripple effect, launched by the transformative power of a college degree and a mobilizing first career, that will uplift individuals, families, and entire communities. Trained advisors deliver intensive, one-on-one advising and support from college applications all the way through college graduation and first destination jobs. The Access and Success teams have enjoyed the experience of witnessing an impressive graduation rate among the students we serve. Bottom Line is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is nearly 100% privately funded, serving thousands of students through two primary programs - College Access and College Success. Bottom Line services are available from regional offices located in Boston, Chicago, and New York City.

