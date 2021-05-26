Bottom Line's New York Region's Virtual Benefit Celebration on May 20, 2021 Raises Over $420,000

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottom Line's New York Region held a virtual benefit celebration on May 20th and the event raised over $420,000, with over 100 attendees tuned in. The nonprofit is celebrating a decade of transformation, facilitating support to thousands of first-generation students from low-income backgrounds in gaining resources and access to get to and through college, and then onto a first destination job.

Bottom Line's 10th Anniversary Bottom Line New York Region

At the event, Cynthia Nixon and Carey Lowell, actresses and philanthropists, presented an opening message and a 10th Anniversary tribute. Somi, two-time NAACP Image Award winner and Grammy Award-nominated Jazz artist, gave a special performance for the virtual audience. Students and alumni of Bottom Line in New York Region's successful programs spoke and were honored that night, as well.

The Presenting Sponsor was Goldman Sachs; Platinum Sponsors were Temasek and The Richard Li Charitable Foundation; Gold Sponsors were PianoPiano and Jon and Flora Margolis; and Silver Sponsors were Kevin and Jane Quinn. Mark and Borbala Cox and John Vaske were the Co-Chairs of the Celebration. Opportunities to be a part of the celebration are still available: givergy.us/bottomlinenybenefit

Bottom Line's New York Region Executive Director Shauwea Hamilton remarked, "Thank you to all who've stood up as a Bottom Line champion for the last decade. I am proud of what we have accomplished so far, and here's to the next decade of transformation!"

ABOUT BOTTOM LINE'S NEW YORK REGION

Bottom Line's New York Region is a part of the national organization, Bottom Line, which was founded in 1997 as a small nonprofit supporting 25 high school seniors in Boston. The organization has grown dramatically over the last 20 years and now serves thousands of students across Massachusetts, New York, and Chicago with the shared goal of all of their students getting into college, graduating, and going far in life. To date, over 1,000 first-generation students have gone on to earn their bachelor's degrees through the program. This year, the nonprofit serves nearly 3,000 students from all five boroughs, including over 2,400 college students at 21 colleges across the state.

Bottom Line is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is nearly 100% privately funded, serving thousands of students through two core programs - College Access and College Success. Bottom Line services are available from regional offices located in Boston, Chicago, and New York City.

