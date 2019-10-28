Bottoms Up Cocktails Available Now At Omni Hotels & Resorts' Texas Properties

"We are thrilled to be working with Omni Hotels & Resorts on the activation of our cocktails into their properties in Texas and want to support the Omni brand wholeheartedly," said Betty "Lily" Spining, president of Bottoms Up Cocktails. "The Bottoms Up brand is a generational lifestyle brand and will be the perfect addition to the Omni family."

Omni guests will have a wide selection of Bottoms Up Cocktails to choose from such as the Classic Margarita, Bloody Mary, Raspberry Lemonade w/Vodka, Blueberry Mojito, Moscow Mule, Whiskey Sour and Tom Collins. There are three additional cocktails coming soon which are the Cosmopolitan, Old Fashioned, and Amaretto Sour.

"Bottoms Up Cocktails are expertly crafted and are conveniently packaged for our busy guests on the go," said Devin Burns, vice president of rooms and food & beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "We're proud to offer our Texas guests this quality product in a variety of flavors."

Bottoms Up Cocktails designs, develops, manufactures, and markets, crisp and refreshingly delicious premium Ready-To-Drink cocktails, each with their own sense of style and taste. The innovators behind Bottoms Up Cocktails worked tirelessly to develop premium products to meet the needs of people on the go. These cocktails were not only expertly crafted but crafted to be convenient no matter what you are doing. Our cocktails are "Ready To Go When You Are." Bottoms Up Cocktails is the Official Ready-to-Drink Cocktail of the Volunteers of America (VOA) Golf Classic, an LPGA event. Also, our current mission, through its partnership with Operation Kindness, is to help care for homeless animals in a no-kill environment until each is adopted into responsible homes and to advocate humane values and behavior. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Bottoms Up Cocktails will go towards supporting that mission.

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

