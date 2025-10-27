BOTTOMS UP FOR A BOOST: VIVE ORGANIC LAUNCHES TWO NEW WELLNESS SHOTS TO SUPPORT SUSTAINED ENERGY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Vive Organic expands its energy platform with the debut of Energy + Focus and Energy Extra Strength shots

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the busy holiday season, Vive Organic, the Suja Life-owned leader in wellness shots, is giving consumers a better-for-you boost with the expansion of its energy line. The brand is introducing two new functional shots - Energy + Focus and Energy Extra Strength - now available at Kroger locations nationwide. Each shot is crafted with targeted, efficacious ingredients to deliver sustained energy, enhanced focus, and all-around performance without the crash.

Vive Organic Energy

Building on the success of its fan-favorite Energy + Immunity shot, now reformulated to enhance functionality and as part of the line expansion, Vive Organic's expanded energy platform is designed to meet growing consumer demand for clean, plant-based energy support. Each shot combines Earth's most powerful nootropics, adaptogens, and organic roots and fruits for an effective, nutritious boost.

Key Ingredients Include:

B-Vitamins – For an energizing boost.

– For an energizing boost. Caffeine & L-Theanine from Green Tea – Offers a smooth, natural source of energy and alertness without jitters or crashes.

– Offers a smooth, natural source of energy and alertness without jitters or crashes. Adaptogenic Mushrooms – Functional mushrooms that promote balance and grounding

Energy + Focus features 75mg of caffeine, plus L-Theanine and Lion's Mane mushroom to enhance mental clarity. Energy Extra Strength delivers 150mg of caffeine with Cordyceps to power performance. Like all Vive Organic wellness shots, both are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, doctor-crafted, made without added sugar, artificial flavors, or dyes, and cold-pressed (never heat pasteurized) to preserve nutrients and freshness.

"Consumers want more from their energy products, like clean ingredients, functional benefits, and a boost that's not followed by a crash," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "With the introduction of our newest energy shots, we're delivering plant-based fuel that helps you focus, move, and thrive, naturally." The complete Vive Organic Energy line is available in the refrigerated section at Kroger stores nationwide.

About Vive Organic

Vive Organic is the pioneer of cold-pressed, plant-powered wellness shots designed to deliver real benefits you can feel. Based in Southern California, the brand leads the category with doctor-crafted formulations made from organic and sustainably sourced super-herbs and adaptogens. Each 2oz shot is built for potency and efficacy - helping people fuel every adventure with powerful daily wellness. Vive's portfolio includes highly functional offerings, including its best-selling Immunity Boost line and Pure Boost collection.

For more information, visit www.vive-organic.com and follow @vive_organic on Instagram.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is the leading, vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of plant-based, better-for-you cold-pressed juices and related beverages committed to delivering function, nutrition and superior taste to a diverse, national consumer base. Formed in 2022, Suja Life is parent company to Suja Organic and Vive Organic, the leading beverage brands harnessing the power of organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients to provide functional products loaded with vital nutrients. In 2025, Suja Life relaunched Slice Soda, a classic soda it reimagined and reformulated for today's consumer. In partnership with Paine Schwartz Partners, Suja Life was founded to merge years of CPG industry expertise and propel brands that encompass a shared mission to craft products held to the highest standards of quality and wellness. Today, Suja Life leads the nation in organic and cold-pressed juices and shots, with a growing portfolio of brands. For more information, please visit www.sujalife.com.

SOURCE Vive Organic