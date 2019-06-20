Botulinum Toxin Market Value to Hit $8.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. botulinum toxin market held majority share of 95% in 2018. Rising prevalence of medical conditions such as chronic migraine, cervical dystonia, muscle spasticity etc. will boost market growth. Moreover, presence of major industry players coupled with rising product demand among the millennials as well as middle-aged population will significantly drive the U.S. market.

The worldwide botulinum toxin market value is poised to secure more than 9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, supported by increasing adoption rate of minimally invasive procedure.

Dermatology clinics for botulinum toxin procedures generated maximum revenue of USD 2.2 billion in the year 2018. Presence of state-of-the-art facilities in such settings encourage people to prefer dermatology clinics over other end-use settings. Moreover, increasing number of such clinics in developed regions will further augment segment growth.

Female segment of botulinum toxin market is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a total value of USD 4.4 billion in 2018. Ageing signs such as frown lines, forehead lines, crow's feet etc., can be reduced with botulinum toxin procedures, thus propelling segment growth. Moreover, increasing trends in middle-aged women to stay young and beautiful will further augment market growth.

Global Botulinum Toxin Market is projected to surpass USD 8.5 billion by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising number of manufacturers in various economies will augment market growth. Moreover, increasing FDA approvals for various botulinum toxin products will further propel market growth. For instance, in 2016, Ipsen S.A. announced that it received U.S. FDA approval for its product, Dysport, that is intended for treatment of lower limb spasticity in children. Hence, growing number of manufacturers in various developed and developing economies coupled with increasing FDA approvals will drive the market growth.

Botulinum toxin is predominantly used in the treatment of various aging signs such as frown lines, forehead lines, square jaws, crow's feet and others. Moreover, increasing prevalence of cervical dystonia and acute migraine as well as growing cases of muscle spasticity is expected to boost product demand, thus augmenting botulinum toxin industry growth.

Botulinum Toxin Market Size By Product (Botulinum Toxin A, Botulinum Toxin B), By Application (Medical, Aesthetic), By Gender (Female, Male), By Age Group (13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-54, 55 and Above), By End-use (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Spas & Cosmetic Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Egypt, Iran), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/botulinum-toxin-market

However, high cost associated with aesthetic procedures and poor reimbursement coverage for such procedures are few major growth hindering factors. Moreover, side effects such as allergic reactions, rash, nausea and muscle pain will limit the adoption rate of botulinum toxin in both aesthetic and therapeutic applications, thus restricting botulinum toxin market growth.

Botulinum toxin B is expected to witness considerable growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. High growth is attributed to growing incidence of spasticity among geriatric population coupled with rising number of FDA approvals of novel botulinum toxin products for different applications. Growing application of botulinum toxin B in neurological disorders will boost botulinum toxin market growth in the future.

Aesthetic applications of botulinum toxin are expected to witness robust growth at 8.4% across the forecast timeframe. Botulinum toxin is predominantly used as a treatment to reduce appearance of fine lines and facial wrinkles. Growing influence of social media about frequently changing beauty trends will boost product demand, thereby propelling market growth.

People between the age group of 40-54 years generated maximum revenue of about USD 2.6 billion in 2018. Botulinum toxin procedures are growing at a robust rate among the middle-aged population. Factors such as increasing awareness about various aesthetic procedures, rising signs of ageing and growing disposable income are major factors augmenting segment growth.

Some of the key industry players operating in the global botulinum toxin market are Allergan, Eisai Co., Ltd., Galderma S.A., Hugel, Inc., Hugh source international ltd., Ipsen, Medytox, Inc., Merz Pharma and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. The industry participants emphasize on acquisitions and mergers, geographical expansion and novel product developments to strengthen their position in the market and gain competitive advantage over its peers.

