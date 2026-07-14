BOUDREAUX|HUNTER & ASSOCIATES, LLC CELEBRATES 10 YEARS AND ANNOUNCES MAJOR OFFICE EXPANSION

Houston Boutique Family Law Firm Marks a Decade of Service With Nearly Double the Office Space, Expanded Staff, and a Deepened Commitment to Greater Houston Families

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boudreaux | Hunter & Associates, LLC, a boutique family law firm based in Houston's Galleria area, is marking its 10th anniversary in 2026 with a significant expansion of its office space — nearly doubling its current footprint to better serve the growing number of families who trust the firm with their most personal legal matters.

Founded in 2016 by attorneys Shannon L. Boudreaux and Kevin D. Hunter, the firm has grown from a two-attorney practice into a team of four attorneys and two dedicated paralegals. The expansion will increase the firm's suite at 3555 Timmons Lane in Houston, and will include two conference rooms, seven private offices, a full kitchen, and dedicated storage space, up from one conference room, five offices, and a partial kitchenette.

"When Kevin and I founded the firm 10 years ago, we hoped to build something that reflected not only our legal experience, but also our values: strong advocacy, practical guidance, integrity, and a deep commitment to the families and individuals who trust us during some of the most important moments of their lives," said Shannon L. Boudreaux, founding partner. "Ten years later, that vision has not only become a reality — it has grown beyond what we imagined. Expanding our office and adding staff is an exciting milestone, but what means the most to us is that we have been able to grow while staying true to who we are: a firm built on trust, hard work, and meaningful relationships with our clients and community."

The firm's growth reflects both increased client demand and a deliberate approach to legal representation that distinguishes Boudreaux | Hunter & Associates, LLC from larger practices. In 2026, founding partner Kevin D. Hunter was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States — a milestone that highlights the firm's continued professional development.

"Our approach is different than a lot of firms," said Kevin D. Hunter, founding partner. "We view our role as providing clients options on the possible avenues available to their cases. We empower them to make the decisions and be integrally involved — that requires a high degree of communication, but we enjoy that part of our job and think it helps our clients feel connected with their legal representation rather than separate." The physical expansion, Hunter said, is a direct response to the firm's steadily increasing caseload and its commitment to maintaining service quality as the practice grows.

"Our caseload has steadily increased, and we want to ensure that we have the space and team available to render the high degree of service to each and every client," Hunter said. "The challenge going forward will be to maintain the high standard we've set for ourselves as we grow — and that is a challenge our team is ready for."

Beyond its legal practice, Boudreaux | Hunter & Associates, LLC has maintained an active presence in the Houston community. The firm is an annual sponsor of the Imagine-A-Way gala and fundraiser, which provides counseling and therapeutic services to families with autistic children at no cost. The firm has also supported local animal rescue organizations, donated supplies to a Houston-area shelter that lost funding, and backed local athletes' charitable endeavors. Members of the firm's legal team also give back to South Texas College of Law Houston, coaching advocacy competition teams and volunteering with legal advocacy programs throughout the year.

"Serving Houston-area families in family law is both a responsibility and a privilege," Boudreaux said. "We are often meeting people during some of the most difficult, emotional, and uncertain chapters of their lives, and our role is to help them move through that process with clarity, strength, and dignity. It is meaningful to be trusted by families in our own community, and we never take that trust lightly."

As the firm looks ahead to its next decade, both partners expressed deep gratitude to the team and clients who have been part of its journey.

"There are not enough words to convey my thanks to both our clients and the team members we've had thus far," Hunter said. "Every case is different, which means we have to be equipped to adapt and effectively represent our clients. That takes a lot of trust — and I can't say thank you enough."

"To our team and our clients who have been a part of this journey — thank you," Boudreaux said. "This milestone belongs not only to us, but to the people who have supported, encouraged, and grown with us along the way. I'm looking forward to the next 10 years."

About Boudreaux | Hunter & Associates, LLC:

Boudreaux | Hunter & Associates, LLC is a boutique family law firm located in Houston's Galleria area at 3555 Timmons Lane, Suite 1510. Founded in 2016 by Shannon L. Boudreaux and Kevin D. Hunter, the firm serves individuals and families throughout the Greater Houston area in all aspects of family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, and related matters. The firm is known for its client-centered approach, personalized attention, and commitment to guiding clients through complex legal proceedings with professionalism and care. For more information, visit bhlawtexas.com.

SOURCE Boudreaux Hunter & Associates, LLC