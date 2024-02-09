Boudreaux's® Butt Barrier® Ointment Awarded 2024 Product of the Year

40,000 American Shoppers Voted Boudreaux's Butt Barrier® Ointment as Most Innovative Product of 2024 in Baby Care

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boudreaux's Butt Paste's Butt Barrier® Ointment has been honored as a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Product of the Year USA Award, recognized as the top product in the baby care category based on a survey of 40,000 people by Kantar. The Product of the Year USA Award is one of the most respected honors in the consumer goods industry, celebrating excellence in product innovation and quality. Boudreaux's Butt Barrier® Ointment stood out among a competitive field of products, showcasing its effectiveness in preventing diaper rash while maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability.

Developed with the utmost care and expertise by Boudreaux's Butt Paste's team of experts, Boudreaux's Butt Barrier® Ointment offers a unique blend of ingredients designed to create a protective barrier against wetness and irritation. The Butt Barrier® Ointment is clinically tested, hypoallergenic, fragrance free and has been accepted by the National Eczema Association. Its gentle yet effective formula is safe for use at every diaper change providing peace of mind for parents, ensuring their little ones stay comfortable and happy. Recommended by pediatricians and trusted by parents, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® is relied upon to soothe and alleviate diaper rash discomfort and has been a staple for parents for over 40 years.

"As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we remain committed to our mission of helping parents care for their little ones with confidence and peace of mind," said Tim Crowley, Associate Director of Pediatrics at Prestige Brands. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to providing parents with the best possible solutions for their baby's delicate skin. We are immensely grateful to our customers for their trust and support."

As a globally recognized symbol of endorsement, Product of the Year has been active in the United States for 16 years and boasts over 30 years of operation worldwide. Serving as a reliable guide for shoppers, it aids in navigating the plethora of new products available, both online and in-store. In an era where consumers are increasingly mindful of their budgets and make discerning choices, the Product of the Year red seal serves as a distinctive marker. This mark assists consumers in identifying the most exceptional new products that excel in areas such as thoughtful design, quality, and innovation, cutting through the clutter on store shelves.

Created by pharmacist and father of four, George Boudreaux, in 1978, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® was born from the need for an effective and safe solution to treat diaper rash. Created specifically for parents who don't want to settle for anything less than the best, it uses a combination of efficacious ingredients to be fast acting without being harsh on a baby's skin. Boudreaux's Butt Paste® is formulated without harmful ingredients and is free-from dyes, parabens, preservatives, and talc. Parents rely on this trusted and pediatrician-recommend diaper rash line to help soothe and relieve rash discomfort from the first use and beyond. Boudreaux's® is part of C.B. Fleet Company, Incorporated, a Prestige Brands Company.

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

