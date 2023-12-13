BougeRV Arch launches new Max 270° bendable fiberglass Solar Panel with technological breakthrough

News provided by

BougeRV

13 Dec, 2023, 22:01 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BougeRV, a world-class leading provider of outdoor appliances and the ultimate one-stop solution for all outdoor needs worldwide, today announced its new flexible 10BB solar panel, called the BougeRV Arch. This groundbreaking solar panel is the world's first to withstand 270° bending stress without any solar cell cracking.

Features and benefits of BougeRV Arch include

Continue Reading
BougeRV Arch is Pioneering the Future with Curved Solar Innovation
BougeRV Arch is Pioneering the Future with Curved Solar Innovation
Max To 270° Flexible
Max To 270° Flexible
ETFE & Fiberglass protect material extends to a longer durability
ETFE & Fiberglass protect material extends to a longer durability

  • Max To 270° Flexible. Match more curved surface
  • ETFE & Fiberglass protect material extends to a longer durability
  • Driving Solar Forward: The Lightweight Power Solution for Your Car or Boat

How does BougeRV Arch accomplish capturing the Sun from a 270° angle? BougeRV Arch pioneers the future with its bendable solar innovation, incorporating a cool fiberglass material between the EVA layer and mono cell on the top and bottom. A glass fiber enhanced polymer composite film, made of resin as the base material, features a buffering zone positioned above and below the cells to effectively increase impact resistance and protect the cells from damage.

By using ETFE instead of traditional PET, BougeRV Arch can avoid delamination after long-term use. ETFE material can withstand high levels of thermal stress and harsh weather, retaining its clarity and ensuring a long service life for solar panels. Specifically, ETFE is made from sustainable materials and is easily recyclable at the end of the solar panel's life. This also contributes to increasing global renewable electricity capacity and addressing environmental issues.

BougeRV Arch panels are incredibly lightweight, ultra-thin, and exceptionally durable. They provide an ideal solution for RVs, boats, and off-grid applications, allowing for direct mounting on roofs or any curved surface. BougeRV Arch panels always bring convenient power to enhance your adventures.

BougeRV DIY Solar Kits
BougeRV provides a one-stop shop for all DIY solar system needs. DIY solar kits offer significant cost-saving advantages, allowing DIYers to directly access solar power without the prohibitively expensive and complex installation process.

What's more impressive is that BougeRV has recently launched its self-developed Sunflow MPPT controller, an integrated and user-friendly solution for monitoring and operating solar systems. With APP control and an LED display, the Sunflow Controller makes managing a solar system easier than ever. Additionally, it is fully compatible with LiFePO4 batteries and most solar panels available on the market.

All components of the solar panel kit, including solar panels, controller, battery, and inverter, can be purchased individually and assembled to create a customized solar panel system.

About BougeRV
BougeRV is dedicated to making the best journey companions and being the ultimate one-stop solution for all your outdoor needs, trusted by over 1 million customers worldwide. Headquartered in Huston, BougeRV has branch offices in San Francisco and Japan. For more information about BougeRV and its products, please visit bougerv.com. 

For Further Information, Please Contact:
BougeRV Marketing Team
+1 669-291-6449
[email protected] 

SOURCE BougeRV

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.