BougeRV Introduces the T1 Portable Camping Light: Built for the Wild, Powered for 12 Nights

An all-in-one telescopic lighting solution delivering powerful, glare-free illumination for camping, overlanding, and outdoor living.

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BougeRV, a leader in portable outdoor appliances and energy solutions, today announced the launch of the BougeRV T1 Portable Camping Light, a rugged, all-in-one lighting solution designed to illuminate outdoor adventures for up to 12 nights on a single charge.

Built for campers, overlanders, road trippers, and outdoor enthusiasts who demand reliability and versatility, the T1 combines powerful illumination, long-lasting battery life, and a durable metal build into a compact, travel-ready design. Whether lighting a campsite, roadside emergency, garage workspace, or outdoor gathering, the T1 adapts to nearly every scenario adventurers face.

"The T1 represents a significant step forward in portable outdoor lighting," said Jason, a BougeRV spokesperson. "By combining extended battery life, fast charging, and wide-area illumination in a compact telescopic design, we're delivering performance that outdoor enthusiasts can truly rely on."

Designed to Go Further and Stay Longer

At the core of the T1 is a 15,600mAh rechargeable battery, delivering 8 to 102 hours of runtime depending on brightness and mode. At low amber brightness, the light can run for up to 102 hours, making it ideal for multi-day trips without constant recharging. With 30W two-way fast charging, the T1 reaches a full charge in just three hours and can double as a backup power source for small devices.

The telescopic design extends up to 66 inches, providing 1,076 square feet of lighting coverage and up to 3,000 lumens across three panels — enough to illuminate entire campsites, group gatherings, or work areas for 10 or more people.

Versatile Lighting for Every Moment

The BougeRV T1 features three lighting modes — white, warm, and red — allowing users to preserve night vision, create a cozy camp ambience, or signal in emergencies. A 270° swivel and 180° tilt enable precise light placement, while multiple configurations — telescopic stand, hanging hook, flashlight, and SOS mode — ensure adaptability in any environment.

Crafted with a reinforced metal body and base, the T1 is built to withstand rugged conditions and is rated IPX5 waterproof, making it reliable in rain, damp campsites, and unpredictable weather. Despite its strength, the light remains compact and collapsible, measuring just 11.5 inches when packed and weighing 2.43 pounds, easily fitting into backpacks, vehicles, or gear bins.

Key Features at a Glance

Up to 102 hours of runtime with a 15,600mAh battery

30W two-way fast charging (3-hour full charge)

3,000 lumens and 1,076 ft² coverage

Telescopic height up to 66.14 inches

White, warm, and red light modes

Metal construction with IPX5 waterproof rating

Compact, collapsible design for easy transport

Availability

The BougeRV T1 Portable Camping Light is available now with an MSRP of $99.99. Order now on our official website to enjoy the special pre-sale price of $69.99!

https://bit.ly/45KL6p7

About BougeRV

BougeRV is dedicated to empowering outdoor adventurers with reliable, portable, and high-performance appliances. Through a thoughtfully designed ecosystem of outdoor appliances, batteries, and solar solutions, BougeRV helps people go further, stay longer, and live better — wherever the journey leads.

SOURCE BougeRV