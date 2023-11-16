Bouillon Market to increase by USD 1.64 billion between 2023 to 2028; the growth of the meat segment will be significant during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bouillon market size is expected to grow by USD 1.64 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for convenient and ready-to-use food products is notably driving the bouillon market. However, factors such as regulatory standards imposed by authorities may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Meat, Fish, and Vegetable), Distribution Channel (Supermarket or hypermarket, Convenience stores, and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

The meat segment will be significant during the forecast period. Meat-based bouillon is rich and savory and thus, helps enhance the flavor of a variety of foods and soups. This is often used as a basis for cooking many dishes. Thus, it adds complexity and depth to recipes such as authentic and flavorful dishes in international cuisines. HERB-OX, a renowned bouillon brand, announced the launch of its latest product innovation in October 2023 . These launches highlight meat-based bouillon as a versatile ingredient that can be used by professional chefs as well as home cooks. A compilation of all such factors fuels the meat-based billion demand in the market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Based on geography, Europe will offer 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the demand for and presence of different cuisines paired with the increasing disposable incomes of the people propel the growth of the European bouillon market. European bouillon market vendors are vigorously advancing their products and are continuously seeking to present innovative packaging. They also adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions as well as collaborations and partnerships to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage.

The bouillon market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ARIAKE Japan Co. Ltd., Bell Food Group Ltd., Caldos del Norte S.L., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Goya Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Integrative Flavors, McCormick and Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Proliver, Symrise AG, The GB Foods S.A., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC

Bouillon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France

