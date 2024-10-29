Boulder Associates and SmithGroup Celebrate Opening of CommonSpirit St. Anthony North Hospital Bed Tower Expansion

The bed tower addition provides expanded inpatient resources for the surrounding Westminster community, including a 30-bed medical-surgical floor, a future 25-bed ICU floor, and two floors of shelled space designated for future expansion. The Boulder Associates/SmithGroup team designed inpatient rooms to provide future flexibility and highlight views of the surrounding mountains. The expansion also provides an updated first impression for the campus via a new entry that includes a lobby, expanded elevator core, drop-off canopy, a café, and site developments.

A close-knit team dynamic between the team drove the success of the project and enabled innovative solutions fueled by collaboration. One such innovation was the inclusion of a ground-floor cancer center that was not part of the original scope and is scheduled to open in 2025. Following an exercise to determine the best position for the bed tower, the project team discovered they could utilize the first floor as a space for a new cancer center, accelerating the client's goal of providing medical and radiation oncology services for the first time in the community.

The St. Anthony North client team included Adams Management and Med Development as the owner's representatives. Subcontractor partners included Martin/Martin as Structural Engineer, Cator Ruma as M/E/P Engineer, and SA Miro as Civil Engineer. "The entire team—from the CommonSpirit and hospital leadership side to the hospital staff, the GC, and the design team—were proactive, action-oriented, and communicative. We worked hard to establish this culture early in design, and the contractor maintained it during construction. It's wonderful to finish a project like this and see the accumulation of many small successes lead to a wonderful new addition to the hospital," said Juan Ramos, Project Manager and Principal at Boulder Associates.

