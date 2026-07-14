Boulder Associates Becomes BA, Unifying Nine Offices Under One National Brand

Nine offices, one new name, and a first-ever CEO mark the firm's next chapter.

BOULDER, Colo., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder Associates today announced it has rebranded as BA. The new name unifies the firm's nine offices, five practice sectors, and more than four decades of work under a single identity as the firm competes on a national scale.

Founded in 1983, BA has grown from its Boulder, Colorado roots into a national firm with offices in Boulder, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle. The firm's 2023 acquisition of SABA expanded its practice into workplace and science + tech design, rounding out a portfolio that today spans healthcare, science + tech, workplace, senior living, and education. Across every sector, BA delivers research-informed, human-centered design shaped by a single idea: that impact is cumulative, built decision by decision. The firm's people, leadership, and client commitments remain unchanged.

The rebrand and Pesci's appointment as the firm's first CEO reflect the same momentum: a firm now operating at a national scale while staying rooted in the values that have defined it from the start.

"I see tremendous opportunity to bring alignment across our teams and clients nationwide, and to build on the strong foundation already in place," said Melissa Pesci, CEO of BA.

By design, the firm has never carried any one person's name. That legacy belongs to everyone who has done right by colleagues, clients, and communities, a principle the new identity carries forward.

About BA

BA is a collaborative architecture, interior design, and consulting firm founded in 1983, with 256 employees across nine offices in Boulder, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle. BA designs for healthcare, science + tech, senior living, workplace, and education sectors, with its BA Science consulting team applying lean thinking, research, and data-driven planning to complex operational challenges. Sustainability is embedded into the details of every project. Learn more at www.ba-design.com

Media Contact:

Rae Hall, Communications Coordinator, BA,

[email protected] | 916.400.2372

www.ba-design.com

SOURCE BA