Boulder-Based Celestial Seasonings Resumes its Popular Tea Tour and Reopens its Tea Shop to Celestial Fans from Around the World Beginning Saturday, August 12

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestial Seasonings announces the much-anticipated grand reopening of its campus to visitors as its popular Tea Tour resumes on Saturday, August 12, along with the reopening of its Tea Shop. Coinciding with the 13th Annual Celestial Seasonings B Strong Ride benefitting the Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care and other local cancer charities, Tea Tour resumes as an expected 700 cyclists start and finish their ride on the grounds of Celestial Seasonings headquarters at 4600 Sleepytime Drive in Boulder.

The newly designed facility will greet visitors with captivating visuals and engaging displays that showcase the passion and innovation behind the tea-making process. The 45 minute tour has been reimagined as a multi-sensory experience that includes a walk through the art gallery featuring more than 50 years of tea box art; complimentary samples at the Tea Bar, featuring more than 90 tea varieties; and an up-close view of the factory where eight million tea bags are produced daily. Plus the Sleepytime Bear Cottage, a recreation of the box artwork, offers a fun photo opp and guests will get an exclusive look – and experience the exhilarating scent – of the famous Mint Room, which has led many a guest to exclaim "I survived the Mint Room!" Historically more than 140,000 visitors come through the Tour Center each year.

"We are so pleased to welcome visitors back to our campus," said Tim Collins, General Manager of Celestial Seasonings. "Whether you are a long-time fan or new to tea, we invite you to Celestial Seasonings. We like to say our teas are a little bit of magic in your mug."

Celestial Seasonings is America's first herbal tea company. In 1969, its first tea was created from herbs and botanicals foraged in the forests of the Rocky Mountains. Today the Company sources quality ingredients from 35 countries around the world and is the #1 herbal tea brand. Its Sleepytime brand is the #1 sleep tea1. Unique to Celestial Seasonings is its iconic custom art commissioned for its boxes, along with stringless, tagless, stapleless and individual wrapper free tea bags – saving 3.5 million pounds of waste from entering landfills every year.2

For more information on Celestial Seasonings, a Tea Tour or the Tea Shop, please visit celestialseasonings.com

About Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

For more than 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group Nasdaq: HAIN) has created delicious specialty teas that add magic to every moment. The brand currently offers more than 90 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos and chai teas. Each blend is expertly crafted by our Blendmaster from the finest herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing to refreshing and rejuvenating to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings® product for all the moods and moments of your day. For more information, visit celestialseasonings.com or follow Celestial Seasonings on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

