Boulder BioMed Brand Launches to Encompass Boulder iQ, Sister Companies

-- Brand highlights commitment to integrated services for life science developers --

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder iQ and its sister firms are joining together as the Boulder BioMed family.

Boulder BioMed, Inc., established in 2009, is the parent company serving as a strategic partner dedicated to helping early-stage life science companies get their products to market as quickly as possible. The Boulder BioMed family will encompass the organization's four services:

Boulder iQ: Engineering, design and development services to move products from concept to manufacturing

Boulder Sterilization: Fast, safe, quick-turn ethylene oxide and chlorine dioxide services

Boulder Regulatory and Quality: Comprehensive regulatory affairs and quality assurance services

Boulder BioLabs: On-site distribution and packaging validation, microbiology testing

"Working together as the Boulder BioMed family reflects our company's commitment and dedication to all the needs life sciences developers have in bringing their products to market," says Jim Kasic, president and CEO of Boulder BioMed. Depending on their needs, he explains, developers may choose to work with just one, or more than one, of our businesses. "Our experts work fluidly between the specialties, truly operating as a family of integrated services."

One-stop shop

Branding as Boulder BioMed emphasizes the one-stop shop that the company provides, adds Kasic. "For many medical device companies, working with a contractor that is a one-stop shop makes all the difference in getting their products to market." Often, he says, companies will work with separate design, manufacturing, sterilization and compliance consultants. In doing so, they end up losing valuable time, energy and resources coordinating between the different companies. "Instead, the ability to secure services as needed under a single roof can eliminate bottlenecks and streamline development."

"Our work isn't changing," emphasizes Kasic. "The Boulder BioMed umbrella simply better highlights our ability to navigate the complex development process efficiently, effectively and seamlessly."

Boulder BioMed (www.boulderbiomed.com)

Boulder BioMed is a family of expert contract consulting firms that provides life sciences companies all the resources they need to bring products to market. Boulder BioMed provides a single source for device developers, providing full product development under one roof: ideation, design, engineering, manufacturing; sterilization and packaging; regulatory affairs and quality assurance; distribution and packaging validation, and microbiology testing.

Boulder BioMed is based in Boulder, Colorado, and is ISO 13485-certified, with packaging testing, including shipping validation, per ASTM D4169 and ISTA 3A.

Media contact: Aimee Bennett, [email protected], 303-843-9840

