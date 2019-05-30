Boulder Clean Improves Packaging Sustainability with the Integration of Braskem's Plant-Based I'm green™ Polyethylene Bioplastic

Steve Savage, CEO of 1908 Brands and Boulder Clean commented, "We are elated to partner with Braskem and take advantage of their bioplastic innovation to improve the sustainability of our Boulder Clean packaging. With the integration of carbon negative bioplastic into our latest laundry detergent container, we are taking bold action to help ensure our naturally clean products are safer for our homes and our planet."

With availability beginning in June of 2019, Boulder Clean's 230oz. laundry detergent container will integrate Braskem's plant-based I'm green™ Polyethylene bioplastic into the packaging to deliver improved sustainability and reduce its overall carbon footprint. Braskem's I'm green™ Polyethylene (PE) is a bio-based plastic made from ethanol, a renewable and sustainable resource produced from Brazilian sugarcane. I'm green™ Polyethylene retains the same properties, performance and application versatility of fossil fuel derived polyethylene, making it an ideal drop-in substitute for conventional oil-based polyethylene. The new, more sustainable Boulder Clean laundry container is fully recyclable through traditional post-consumer recycling channels and will be available for purchase at over 50 Costco Wholesale locations in Southern California, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

Boulder Clean has been recognized as a 2018 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Safer Choice Partner of the Year. This is the third consecutive year that Boulder Clean has received this national recognition as a company that advances safer chemistry.

Joe Jankowski, Commercial Manager for Braskem's Renewables team in North America, stated, "Braskem is excited to team up with Boulder Clean as they continue their journey focused on more sustainable materials. The combination of Boulder Clean's powerful plant-based cleaning agents, with the integration of Braskem's carbon-negative, plant-based bio-plastic into their latest Boulder Clean product packaging aims to reduce the overall impact on the environment and meet the needs of consumers who are increasingly seeking more eco-friendly products."

Cultivation of sugarcane utilized in the production of I'm green™ Polyethylene captures carbon dioxide (CO2) and releases oxygen (O2), which means Braskem's bioplastic has a negative carbon footprint. From a cradle-to-gate life-cycle perspective, every ton of I'm green™ Polyethylene used in the production of packaging equates to 3.09 tons of CO2 captured from the atmosphere. I'm green™ Polyethylene is part of Braskem's broader commitment to a more circular economy as well as more sustainable solutions for society as a while, for more information please visit www.braskem.com/Principal/circulareconomy and www.bluevisionbraskem.com.

To learn more about Braskem's renewable bioplastics and Boulder Clean's new sustainable packaging visit Braskem's booth at the Sustainable Brands 2019 (SB'19) global flagship event to be held at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan from June 3 - 6, 2019.

ABOUT BOULDER CLEAN

Boulder Clean is a Boulder, Colorado based company that creates plant-based laundry, dish and surface cleaners. At Boulder Clean, we are making clean cleaner. To us, clean means so much more than doing the laundry. It's about cleaning our homes, our communities—and yes, the environment. Harnessing the power of nature, our products are uniquely formulated with earth's mightiest plant-based ingredients to create high-performance cleaners that meet the EPA's Safer Choice™ standards. Every clean is kind. Kind to your home, kind to your family and kind to the planet. And with every purchase you make, we give back to 1% for the Planet®. So leave the big messes to us and Play Hard. Clean Easy™.

Boulder Clean promises that you can have powerful cleaning performance and still protect the planet. Full ingredient lists can be found online: www.boulderclean.com

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a human-oriented global vision of the future, Braskem strives every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions with chemicals and plastics. Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic polyolefins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmentally-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Braskem exports to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico, the latter in partnership with the Mexican company Idesa. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a new operation in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa. For more information about Braskem's I'm Green™ Polyethylene (PE) bio-based resin please visit: http://plasticoverde.braskem.com.br/site.aspx/plastic-green

ABOUT BLUEVISION

Bluevision was created to represent actions and initiatives that focus on sustainability and which bring a positive impact to the planet and people's lives. It is a platform that shows the capacity of the human being to actively influence the course of the planet through their actions and everyday lives. Through facts, stories and curiosities, Bluevision connects people who are seeking innovative and society-oriented solutions that use resources in an intelligent way. For more information about Bluevision please visit: www.bluevisionbraskem.com

