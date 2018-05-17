Boulder Firm Among Top Tech Companies Leading the Charge in Augmented Reality Evolution

BOULDER, Colo., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder-based Jujotech, one of the companies transforming augmented reality (AR) into a powerful interactive communication tool for industrial, business, and healthcare, was just named one of the 20 Most Promising AR/VR Tech Solution Providers in the country by leading technology trade journal CIO Review.

"It is a great honor to be named among the top companies in this space, not only because it recognizes the challenging work our entire team has put forth, but it shines a much-needed spotlight on the limitless potential of augmented reality's to impact numerous industries. As the Internet of Things continues to expand, along with the need for remote, in-the-field expertise, the AR technology and products we are developing ties all these capabilities together," said Rafael Gutierrez, chief executive officer of Jujotech.

As a company on the leading edge of this tech evolution, Jujotech is helping customers take AR to the next level. It develops multimedia-rich digital content, immersive and emotional customer experience, support and status updates for just-in-time IoT (Internet of things) applications, remote assistance access with Audio/Video communication, and support for mobile, headset, and goggles.

Jujotech is continually searching for new ways to expand the value and utilization of augmented reality. This week, the firm introduced its latest products: Fusion AR and Fusion Remote, both powered by Jujotech patented SaaS platform branded as Compass.

Fusion AR is a real-time augmented reality solution for industry and businesses. Its hands-free technology enables field engineers to access just-in-time, actionable digital content as triggered by industrial internet of things (IIoT) analytics (provided by third parties) or by image target recognition on the field.

Fusion Remote (Remote Mentoring) is compatible with smart headsets and will be available as third-party software starting June 11th, 2018. Fusion Remote brings audio/video collaboration on the field, offering a consistent experience that fits all use cases and environments across an enterprise. In industrial settings, Fusion AR and Fusion Remote allow for seamless collaboration with experts available remotely, minimizing machine downtime and improving customer satisfaction. In marketing applications, the products provide an engaging user experience enhance product selection and information, with a specific call to action readily available at the consumer's fingertips.

"We feel that products like Fusion AR and Fusion Remote represent the future and possibilities of augmented reality. These products and others we are developing will change the landscape in many fields. The boundaries are limitless," said Gutierrez.

In addition to industrial applications, Jujotech products are already in use within commercial environments, including retail. As detailed in the CIO Review ranking of fastest growing AR firms, Denver marketing firm Social Capital Agency, employed Jujotech AR in an app for a women's cosmetics manufacturer. The hassle-free integration of Jujotech provides potential buyers will a more immersive and holistic product profile. There were no QR codes involved, resulting in a simplified way for the end user and manufacturer to get all the information in one platform.

Jujotech provides AR solutions for business, marketing, and Industrial clients. Sold as an infrastructure software solution for mobile devices, wearables, and other connected devices, Jujotech products converge IoT actionable information with AR. Jujotech works with smart appliances, retail environments, industrial machines and sensors to provide real-time, risk identification, maintenance monitoring, media streaming, and geolocation.

