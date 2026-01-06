Boulder iQ Participates in RESI JPM, MD&M West

-- Life science companies schedule one-on-one meetings with product development, sterilization experts --

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder iQ will participate in two key conferences and meetings over the next month to discuss medical device product development and quick-turn contract sterilization.

RESI JPM 2026: Jan. 14, 19, 20 (virtual)

This RESI will take place concurrently with JP Morgan Healthcare Week. As the largest and most comprehensive healthcare investment symposium, the JP Morgan event attracts thousands of life science professionals globally. Boulder iQ will participate in RESI's virtual partnering, Jan. 14, 19 and 20. To schedule a meeting with a company expert, life science developers can contact Madeline Kasic at [email protected].

MD&M West, Booth No. 1490: Feb. 3-5 (Anaheim, California)

MD&M West unites the manufacturing ecosystem with medtech, automation, design and manufacturing, plastics and packaging industry sectors. Companies looking to advance and optimize medical device development, production efficiency and packaging solutions gather to connect with experts to solve challenges and explore innovative technologies.

An expert contract consulting firm, Boulder iQ provides full, integrated services that life science developers need to bring their product to market: product design and development, regulatory and quality, manufacturing and assembly, sterilization, and distribution and packaging testing services.

"We're a strategic partner dedicated to helping early-stage companies get their products to market as quickly as possible," explains Jim Kasic, president and CEO of Boulder iQ. "We work with them to navigate the complex development process efficiently, effectively and successfully."

Boulder iQ's sister business, Boulder Sterilization, provides both quick-turn ethylene oxide (EO) and chlorine dioxide (CD) sterilization services for medical devices. The newly opened Boulder BioLabs offers on-site contract distribution and packaging validation, as well as microbiology testing, so products can transition seamlessly from sterilization to testing.

Boulder iQ (www.boulderiq.com)

Boulder iQ is part of the Boulder BioMed family, a group of expert contract consulting businesses that provide life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. Boulder BioMed provides a single source for device developers, providing full product development under one roof: ideation, design, engineering, manufacturing; sterilization and packaging; regulatory affairs and quality assurance; distribution and packaging validation, and microbiology testing.

Boulder BioMed is based in Boulder, Colorado, and is ISO 13485-certified, with packaging testing, including shipping validation, per ASTM D4169 and ISTA 3A.

