Boulder Startup Develops First Ever Concealer for Hickeys

BOULDER, Colo, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A startup company based in Boulder, Colorado has developed a concealer designed to eliminate hickeys. This is the first time a product like this has ever been created and is a major breakthrough in the cosmetic industry. The company is called Hickey Hack and is led by CEO Sven Patzer, who is a 22-year-old college dropout. Sven is a Virginia native and was President of a charity known as Hampton Roads Backpack Attack in 2015, which distributed over 1000 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need. Sven is currently spearheading other ventures as well and has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Because of this, some are already comparing this young innovator to people like Mark Zuckerberg and Thomas Edison... and with good reason. The product comes in a green color-correcting formula and has already won an award for its innovation. Hickey Hack is quickly becoming a trending topic on social media and is changing how people view hickeys forever. Thanks to this new product, getting rid of a hickey is now easier than ever before.

This innovative new product offers a variety of unique benefits that have never before been seen in the cosmetic industry. It is designed to be used on all skin types, so there is no need for customization or special considerations when using it. Furthermore, it promises to deliver results quickly and efficiently, making it an ideal choice for those who are looking for fast results without sacrificing quality or longevity. This product also boasts an impressive range of natural ingredients that make it safer than other products on the market, while still providing superior results. The product provides 24-hour moisture and is luxuriously creamy Furthermore, it is an ideal choice for those who are looking for fast results without sacrificing quality or longevity. Hickey Hack is currently available for purchase on Hickeyhack.com and Amazon.com It's clear that this young innovator has a bright future ahead of him; here's hoping he continues to amaze us with his revolutionary products in the years to come!

