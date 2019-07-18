Boulder Startup, Woot Tutor, Launches Math & Life Skills Tutoring to Help Address the Nationwide Math Crisis

BOULDER, Colo., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woot Tutor today launched a unique math and life skills tutoring program to help reverse the discouraging math test results shared by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) in their 2017 NAEP report*. The report measures math proficiency levels for 4th and 8th grade students throughout the country. While there are conflicting thoughts on how to best address the math crisis, there is broad agreement that strengthening executive function may hold the key to real improvements.

"With over 50% of students struggling to master essential math skills, our nation urgently needs modern, evidence-based solutions to help educators and parents transform student engagement and performance," said Dr. Michael Levine, Chief Knowledge Officer at Sesame Workshop and Woot Tutor Board Member.

Woot Tutor, which evolved from the award-winning Woot Math learning platform, is driven by a foundation of proven research in math education. With support from the National Science Foundation, the US Department of Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other best-in-class investors, the learning platform has demonstrated significantly accelerated student learning and increased student engagement.

The Woot Tutor team has decades of experience in helping schools and districts ensure that students succeed. The Woot Tutor Package for 5th to 12th grade students who are struggling in math includes a combination of personalized online tutoring sessions with a math teacher, life skills coaching sessions (designed to strengthen executive functions like organization, attention, time management, and study skills), access to a Homework Help Hotline, and the Woot Math adaptive learning software designed to address gaps in foundational topics. The program is available throughout the U.S. and is not limited by geographic boundaries, which makes it easy for parents who are working to find a way to fit high-impact, measurable math tutoring into their child's daily lives.

"Children are struggling, and parents are struggling to find the help their children need, when they need it, where they need it. Woot Tutor strives to make it easy for parents to provide best-in-class academic and executive function support," says Krista Marks, CEO of Woot Tutor. "From research in learning, we know that these areas are tightly linked. If you want to help your child succeed, it is not enough to address their math skills, we also need to strengthen their executive functions to have a life-long impact. It is why we combine 1-to-1 math tutoring with teachers specialized in math and small group sessions with counselors specialized in improving executive function."

"Research shows that a highly effective way to improve numeracy and overall academic development is through 1-to-1 personalized interaction between a teacher and a student," added Levine. "Woot Tutor will deploy breakthrough "high tech" and "high touch" elements by placing the most modern digital tools within the hands of capable educators to promote academic and life success. Our students' readiness to compete in the digital and global economy depends on solutions like Woot Math Tutor."

About Woot Tutor

Woot Tutor is the premier online math tutoring solution for students in grades 5-12 throughout the US. Our tutoring solution has evolved from decades of experience developing award-winning learning technology for the classroom. Our online tutoring sessions with highly trained math teachers, life skills coaching sessions, Homework Help Hotline, and guided study programs make it possible for children to gain the confidence and academic skills they need to pursue their dreams. Learn more at www.woottutor.com.

*More information on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) can be found here: https://nces.ed.gov/nationsreportcard/ .

