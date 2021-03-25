Boulder Tragedy Can't Stop American Easter Compassion -- Award-Winning Arvada Band to Help Victims' Families

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While GoFundMe pages are being set up to provide financial aid to the families of the tragic March 22nd Boulder shootings at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Road (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-families-boulder-king-soopers-shooting), another helpful resource is also arriving this Easter Season --- through the donation of all net sales of An American Easter (The Joy of Mary M), the award-winning bluegrass instrumental from an Arvada, CO, Christian Rock & Bluegrass studio band, Conversion.

An American Easter (The Joy of Mary M)

"Easter is about God's Love for the entire world, for all of humanity of all times, offering eternal life to all through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ," says Frank Harritt, founder and rhythm guitarist for Conversion, "and we want to extend God's Love today and tomorrow to the victims' families through our music."

Conversion's most-awarded single is about Easter's most famous woman, Mary Magdalene, and the full range of emotions she experienced on Easter morning, from curiosity to elation to reflection --- all in just three minutes and twenty-six seconds. An American Easter has won multiple national and international recognitions, including: Winner, Vox Pop/Fans' Choice Award at the 2018 Independent Music Awards, Bluegrass Song Category; 2019 Finalist, Instrumental Category, The Great American Song Contest; and Semi-Finalist, Instrumental Category, at the 2020 International Songwriting Competition.

Available at Amazon Music, iTunes, and all major digital music distributors, An American Easter (The Joy of Mary M) was originally produced in Arvada, a suburb of Denver, in 2018.

Dr. Jack Moss, a dentist and also Conversion's lead singer, all-around musician, and producer, adds: "even though the world hasn't heard of Conversion or Arvada, Arvada is a place that's much more than the home of the Boulder shooter, it's a town that's rich in Colorado history and Colorado compassion, and we want to build on that positive tradition."

SOURCE Conversion